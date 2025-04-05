Technology News
English Edition

Upcoming Smartphones Scheduled to Launch in India in April: Expected Specifications, Features

From the Realme Narzo 80x to the iQOO Z10x, here are some of the most awaited smartphone launches in India in April.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 April 2025 16:25 IST
Upcoming Smartphones Scheduled to Launch in India in April: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50e (pictured) will launch in India on April 10

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x are launching in India on April 11
  • The Vivo V50e will sport a quad curved display
  • The Realme Narzo 80 Pro features a 4nm Dimensity 7400 chipset
Advertisement

Several smartphones are expected to make their debut in India this month, ahead of the upcoming summer holiday season. From budget handsets to high-end smartphones, these handsets are aimed at a range of buyers. The Realme Narzo 80x is set to launch in the coming days as a budget smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery, while the Vivo V50e will be a camera focussed smartphone with a curved display. Gamers on a budget can look forward to the upcoming iQOO Z10x, which is also set to launch in India soon.

All the smartphones that are scheduled to launch in the coming days are equipped with large batteries or sport 120Hz displays. These handsets will be available to purchase via Amazon, and the e-commerce platform has already begun teasing specifications and other features via dedicated microsites.

It's also worth noting that Acer is also expected to launch new smartphone models in India in the coming days or weeks. However, there's no word from the company (or Amazon) on when we can expect these phones to arrive, or any other details related to their specifications or features.

Here are the smartphones that are scheduled to launch in India in April:

Realme Narzo 80x Launch

When: April 9

Key feature: 6,000mAh battery

This upcoming smartphhone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6400 chip and it sports a 120Hz display. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer two days of battery life on a single charge. It offers 45W fast charging support, and Realme says the handset has a thickness of 7.94mm, and weighs 197g.

According to the smartphone maker, the Narzo 80x has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It also has an unspecified military grade shock resistance certification. Realme has also touted its signal adjustment features that are said to optimise network performance while playing games.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro Launch

When: April 9

Key feature: Dimensity 7400 chipset

Equipped with a 4nm Dimensity 7400 chip that was launched by MediaTek earlier this year, the upcoming Reame Narzo 80 Pro will soon be one of the most capable smartphones available under the Rs. 20,000 mark in India. It features a 120Hz display with up to 4,500nits peak brightness and is claimed to offer support for playing BGMI at 90fps.

Like the Realme Narzo 80x, this upcoming smartphone also packs a 6,000mAh battery. Charging is considerably faster at 80W, and the handset also offers bypass charging support. The handset measures 7.55mm in terms of thickness, and it weighs 179g.

Vivo V50e Launch

When: April 10

Key feature: Sony IMX882 sensor

The next entry in Vivo's V series of smartphones is the upcoming Vivo V50e, and this handset will sport a dual rear camera setup that comprises a primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and an unspeciffied ultrawide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Like the company's other handsets, the Vivo V50e has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and it also supports an underwater photography mode. It sports a quad curved display and the company has touted the AI features available on the smartphone.

iQOO Z10 Launch

When: April 11

Key feature: 7,300mAh battery

If you're someone who is worried about battery life on your smartphone, then you might want to keep an eye on the upcoming iQOO Z10, which will feature a massive 7,300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. The company has also touted the slimness (7.89mm) and weight (199g) of the handset.

The upcoming iQOO Z10 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also sport a quad curved AMOLED screen, which is claimed to deliver a peak brightness of 5,000nits.

iQOO Z10x Launch

When: April 11

Key feature: Dimensity 7300 chipset

Arriving on the same day as the iQOO Z10, the upcoming iQOO 10x features a 4nm Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but is likely to be available in other variants.

This smartphone is equipped with a smaller 6,500mAh battery, and the teaser images for the handset hint at a dual rear camera setup. The other specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z10x are still under wraps, but the handset is expected to debut under the Rs. 15,000 mark in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 80x, Realme Narzo 80 Pro, Vivo V50e, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10x
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Musk-Altman Fight Over OpenAI Overhaul Set for March Trial

Related Stories

Upcoming Smartphones Scheduled to Launch in India in April: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Launch: Specifications, Design and Everything We Know So Far
  2. Realme GT 7 Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Massive Steam Plume Spotted at Alaska's Mount Spurr as Volcano May Erupt Soon
  4. Meta Could Release Its Next-Gen AI Model Llama 4 in April
  5. Samsung Begins One UI 7 Beta Programme for Galaxy A55 5G in South Korea
  6. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Leak Reveals Key Specifications, Revamped Camera Design
  7. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Musk-Altman Fight Over OpenAI Overhaul Set for March Trial
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Pro Key Specifications, Design Render Showing Redesigned Camera Layout Leaked
  3. Meta Nears Release of New AI Model Llama 4 in April: Report
  4. Massive Steam Plume Spotted at Alaska’s Mount Spurr as Volcano May Erupt Soon
  5. Study Identifies Plasma Formation as a Pseudostreamer
  6. SpaceX Launches 27 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 Rocket, Booster Lands Safely
  7. Bats Avoid Mid-Air Crashes by Adjusting Their Echolocation During Flight
  8. Anti-CBDC Bill Cleared by House Financial Services Committee in US: Details
  9. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 Features Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch; Dolby Vision, 30W Speakers Confirmed
  10. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »