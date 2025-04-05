Several smartphones are expected to make their debut in India this month, ahead of the upcoming summer holiday season. From budget handsets to high-end smartphones, these handsets are aimed at a range of buyers. The Realme Narzo 80x is set to launch in the coming days as a budget smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery, while the Vivo V50e will be a camera focussed smartphone with a curved display. Gamers on a budget can look forward to the upcoming iQOO Z10x, which is also set to launch in India soon.

All the smartphones that are scheduled to launch in the coming days are equipped with large batteries or sport 120Hz displays. These handsets will be available to purchase via Amazon, and the e-commerce platform has already begun teasing specifications and other features via dedicated microsites.

It's also worth noting that Acer is also expected to launch new smartphone models in India in the coming days or weeks. However, there's no word from the company (or Amazon) on when we can expect these phones to arrive, or any other details related to their specifications or features.

Here are the smartphones that are scheduled to launch in India in April:

Realme Narzo 80x Launch

When: April 9

Key feature: 6,000mAh battery

This upcoming smartphhone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6400 chip and it sports a 120Hz display. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer two days of battery life on a single charge. It offers 45W fast charging support, and Realme says the handset has a thickness of 7.94mm, and weighs 197g.

According to the smartphone maker, the Narzo 80x has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It also has an unspecified military grade shock resistance certification. Realme has also touted its signal adjustment features that are said to optimise network performance while playing games.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro Launch

When: April 9

Key feature: Dimensity 7400 chipset

Equipped with a 4nm Dimensity 7400 chip that was launched by MediaTek earlier this year, the upcoming Reame Narzo 80 Pro will soon be one of the most capable smartphones available under the Rs. 20,000 mark in India. It features a 120Hz display with up to 4,500nits peak brightness and is claimed to offer support for playing BGMI at 90fps.

Like the Realme Narzo 80x, this upcoming smartphone also packs a 6,000mAh battery. Charging is considerably faster at 80W, and the handset also offers bypass charging support. The handset measures 7.55mm in terms of thickness, and it weighs 179g.

Vivo V50e Launch

When: April 10

Key feature: Sony IMX882 sensor

The next entry in Vivo's V series of smartphones is the upcoming Vivo V50e, and this handset will sport a dual rear camera setup that comprises a primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and an unspeciffied ultrawide camera. It also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Like the company's other handsets, the Vivo V50e has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and it also supports an underwater photography mode. It sports a quad curved display and the company has touted the AI features available on the smartphone.

iQOO Z10 Launch

When: April 11

Key feature: 7,300mAh battery

If you're someone who is worried about battery life on your smartphone, then you might want to keep an eye on the upcoming iQOO Z10, which will feature a massive 7,300mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. The company has also touted the slimness (7.89mm) and weight (199g) of the handset.

The upcoming iQOO Z10 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will also sport a quad curved AMOLED screen, which is claimed to deliver a peak brightness of 5,000nits.

iQOO Z10x Launch

When: April 11

Key feature: Dimensity 7300 chipset

Arriving on the same day as the iQOO Z10, the upcoming iQOO 10x features a 4nm Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but is likely to be available in other variants.

This smartphone is equipped with a smaller 6,500mAh battery, and the teaser images for the handset hint at a dual rear camera setup. The other specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z10x are still under wraps, but the handset is expected to debut under the Rs. 15,000 mark in India.