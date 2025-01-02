Technology News
CSharpCorner Launches Blockchain Initiative to Connect Software Professionals With Recruiters: Details

The CSharpCorner platform was established in 1999.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 16:12 IST
CSharpCorner Launches Blockchain Initiative to Connect Software Professionals With Recruiters: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Clint Adair

CSharpCorner aims to provide blockchain-based credentials to over 25,000 job seekers

  • CSharpCorner is an online community for software developers
  • It claims to have a community of nearly three million developers
  • CSharpCorner also has its own crypto token called Sharp
CSharpCorner, a global platform for software developers, has embraced Web3 technology to provide authentic verification for job seekers in the IT industry. Earlier this week, the platform launched a new Certification Programme, empowering developers to upskill in advanced technologies and earn credentials that are permanently verified and tamper-proof. These blockchain-issued certifications ensure seamless authenticity, simplifying the process for recruiters to connect with qualified professionals.

The CSharpCorner platform, that was established in 1999, aims to highlight the utility element of the blockchain technology and help over 25,000 developers find jobs in reputed firms. As per its official website, the developer community platform caters to nearly three million annual unique visitors.

The platform announced this programme on December 30. A release detailing the initiative noted that, “Blockchain-based certification is becoming a secure, verifiable method for issuing academic and professional credentials.”

Upon completing their training and certifications through this initiative, developers will have their verified credentials, project experiences, and professional achievements prominently displayed on their CSharp profiles, increasing their visibility among potential employers.

Blockchain technology, also known as Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), has emerged as a leading innovation in recent years. Unlike traditional Web2 servers—prone to hacking, data breaches, and unauthorized modifications—blockchains store information securely by dividing it into small data packets distributed across individual on-chain blocks. This decentralised approach ensures data permanence, enhances security, and promotes transparency in storage.

Given these attributes, blockchain has increasingly been adopted for safeguarding document authenticity, solidifying its value in this space.

In March 2022, Maharashtra started using blockchain technology to issue caste certifications in Etapalli village and the district of Gadchiroli. This initiative aimed to "curb the menace of forgeries" and ensure that government schemes reached the rightful beneficiaries. The state government utilised LegitDoc, a platform built on the Polygon blockchain, to securely issue and verify these certificates.

Additionally, in September 2024, Ahmedabad city in Gujarat started scouting for blockchain developers as part of its efforts to modernise the storage and management of city-wide records.

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
