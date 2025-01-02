Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • eBay and Beazley Reportedly Being Targeted by Advanced AI Generated Phishing Scams

eBay and Beazley Reportedly Being Targeted by Advanced AI-Generated Phishing Scams

These phishing scams are reportedly personalised using AI bots.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 14:46 IST
eBay and Beazley Reportedly Being Targeted by Advanced AI-Generated Phishing Scams

Photo Credit: Reuters

Basic security filters are said to not be effective against AI phishing attacks

Highlights
  • AI systems behind the attack have reportedly scraped data about employees
  • eBay researcher reportedly said that AI has made cyber crimes easier
  • AI is said to be used to write “perfect” phishing emails
Advertisement

eBay, the ecommerce giant and several other companies are reportedly witnessing an increased volume of personalised phishing attacks aimed towards high-level employees. As per the report, these phishing scams are being carried out using artificial intelligence (AI) systems to make them appear human-like and avoid the telltale signs of a typical scam email. These cyber attackers are reportedly also using AI to scrape and analyse data about company executives to add a personal touch to the messages. Basic security filters are said to be insufficient to stop such emails at an organisational level.

Company Executives Being Targeted by AI Phishing Scams

According to a Financial Times report, companies such as eBay and the UK-based insurance firm Beazley have highlighted the increase in fraudulent emails that contain personal information about their executive-level employees.

Kirsty Kelly, the chief informational security officer at Beazley, told the publication that AI is suspected to be behind these attacks due to the personal nature of the emails. Kelly reportedly also added that these targeted phishing attacks have likely been conducted after a large amount of data about employees was scraped from various sources.

Notably, phishing scams involve tricking an individual into revealing sensitive and financial information by pretending to be a trustworthy entity. These are usually carried out over emails, text messages, or by sharing URLs to fraudulent websites. However, typical phishing attacks are impersonal and often include vague information and grammatical errors leading to a low success rate.

However, as per the report, these AI-generated phishing scams are different in a way that they both use highly emotive language and share personal information about the target. These emails can be more convincing and could trigger a positive response from individuals.

Highlighting that generative AI tools lower the barriers in carrying out cyber attacks, Nadezda Demidova, a cybercrime security researcher at eBay, told the Financial Times, “We've witnessed a growth in the volume of all kinds of cyber attacks.” She reportedly added that a particular area of concern was “polished and closely targeted” phishing scams.

The security researcher reportedly also explained that basic security filters which usually identify and block bulk phishing campaigns could struggle to stop AI-generated emails as even high-volume attacks can be carried out where each email is unique and appears to be sent by legitimate senders.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: eBay, Beazley, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Online Scams, Phishing Scams
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Camera Features Revealed; to Get 50-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor

Related Stories

eBay and Beazley Reportedly Being Targeted by Advanced AI-Generated Phishing Scams
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, More Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Revealed via Alleged Render; Specifications Tipped
  3. Apple's Upcoming Affordable iPhone May Not Carry the SE Moniker
  4. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. LG Gram 2025 Laptops With Cloud-Based and On-Device AI Features Unveiled
  6. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Could We Ever Retrieve Memories from a Dead Person's Brain?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  2. eBay and Beazley Reportedly Being Targeted by Advanced AI-Generated Phishing Scams
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Camera Features Revealed; to Get 50-Megapixel Telephoto Sensor
  4. X to Offer Streaming and Financial Services in 2025 With X TV and X Money, Says CEO
  5. OpenAI’s AI Training Opt-Out Tool for Creators Not Releasing Anytime Soon: Report
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Meta Reportedly Planning to Add ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of AI Users to Facebook, Instagram
  9. Samsung Good Lock App Tipped to Be Available in All Countries With Stable One UI 7
  10. Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Las Vegas Hotel, Killing Driver
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »