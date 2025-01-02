Sony has announced the slate of monthly games joining PlayStation Plus in January. Rocksteady's looter shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leads the free titles coming to PS Plus this month. The game puts players into the shoes of the titular squad of misfits tasked with taking out rogue DC superheroes. The two other titles arriving on PS Plus in January include the racing title Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered and the decision-based story title The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from January 7.

The free monthly games for January, revealed on the PlayStation Blog on New Year's Day, will be available to PS Plus members until February 3. All subscribers can add the games to their libraries and enjoy continued access beyond February 3 as long as they have an active PS Plus subscription.

Players still have until January 6 to add the PS Plus monthly games from December — It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem — to their game libraries. Here's a closer look at the games joining Sony's subscription service in the first month of 2025.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launched in February last year, promising seasonal updates and content drops with its live service model. Rocksteady Studios' first game since 2016's Batman: Arkham VR, Suicide Squad is a third-person open world looter shooter, where you play as members of the Suicide Squad solo or in co-op.

Brainiac has invaded Metropolis and the mighty superheroes of DC, the likes of The Flash, Batman, Green Lantern and Superman, have been brainwashed to do his bidding. The Suicide Squad has been tasked with eliminating the heroes one by one. Players can choose any squad member when taking on a mission, gather resources, complete side objectives and find vulnerabilities of each member of the Justice League, before going in for a superhero boss fight.

It's worth noting, however, that seasonal updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are ending this month with Season 4, Episode 8. All online features, including co-op play, will continue to be available to players. The game can now also be played in an offline mode. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on the PS5.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a live service title

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Rocksteady Studios

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

The remastered version of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, Criterion Games' racing title from 2010, also arrives on PS Plus this month. The NFS title features updated visuals for newer platforms and supports cross-play. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered also includes all main DLCs, new vehicle customisation options and other improvements.

Racing fans remember the original NFS: Hot Pursuit fondly, with the game bringing the focus back on thrilling police chases. Players can choose to play either as a racer or a police driver, with both modes getting a fully fleshed out career path. Both roles come with distinct driving experiences and get a healthy roster of real-world cars. The NFS title will be available on the PS4.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered was released in 2020

Photo Credit: EA/ Criterion Games

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Another newer edition of an older game joins PS Plus this month. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an expanded version of the 2013 original that brings the game to consoles, adds new content and improves the graphical presentation. Originally released as a free mod for Half-Life 2, The Stanley Parable lets players take their own decisions as they move through the game's story.

The titular silent protagonist is provided tasks and directions by the narrator, but the player can choose to ignore them and continue down a path of their liking. Divurging paths take the story in different directions as players explore an empty office building and discover its secrets. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

All three titles will be playable at no additional cost for PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers.