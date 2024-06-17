Technology News

Dogecoin Developer Issues Important Warning to Investors as Market Turns Volatile

In the long run, Mishaboar hopes that members of the investor community do not get burnt out with unresearched or impulsive investments.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 June 2024 17:34 IST
Dogecoin Developer Issues Important Warning to Investors as Market Turns Volatile

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mathieu Stem

The DOGE developer plans on updating ‘newbies’ in the crypto space with crypto price observations

  • There are presently over 2.4 million crypto tokens in circulation
  • Crypto market cap currently stands at $2.4 trillion
  • Crypto market gets volatile owing to macro-economic conditions
The crypto sector, after seeing a massive upswing in March this year, has found itself rather stagnated for over a month now. In light of the current volatile market conditions, one of Dogecoin's developers who goes by the name of Mishaboar has sounded an alert to the crypto community. He has released a warning asking the investor community to gauge the risks of investing in crypto assets before making any final decision. In the long run, Mishaboar hopes that members of the investor community do not get burnt out with unresearched or impulsive investments.

The Dogecoin developer, in his post on X, refers to crypto investing as ‘educated gambling'. He has expressed his fear that investors who are losing sleep over their crypto investments – may have been overexposed to the sector.

“Crypto is extremely volatile and risky. Do not gamble with more than you can afford to lose,” said Mishaboar on June 16.

At present, over 2.4 million cryptocurrencies are circulating in the market. The current valuation of the crypto sector stands at $2.42 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,02,14,054 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Not just individual investors, but multiple firms including several from the Fortune 500 group are now engaging with cryptocurrencies. This kind of support from institutional investors can give individual investors a push to test their fate with crypto assets, sometimes without proper research.

Mishaboar noted that crypto criminals are on the rise, hunting for potential victims.

“The biggest risk for newbies, next to leverage trading, comes from trading coins and tokens without understanding the risk/reward ratio. And without realising that this space is mostly filled with grifters, criminals and peddlers,” his post added.

The prices of cryptocurrencies change on a daily basis, owing to the variations in the macro-economic conditions. On Monday, May 17 Bitcoin and Ether were trading at $66,426 (roughly Rs. 55.4 lakh) and $3,232 (roughly Rs. 2.70 lakh) respectively.

Dogecoin itself recorded a price drop of 2.08 percent to trade at $0.13 (roughly Rs. 11.10) on June 17. In the coming days, the DOGE developer plans on updating ‘newbies' in the crypto space with crypto price observations.

Binance Co-Founder Calls Out Elon Musk to Curb Spread of Crypto-Related Fake News on X

Dogecoin Developer Issues Important Warning to Investors as Market Turns Volatile
  Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leaked Renders Give Us First Look at Design
  Nothing CEO Carl Pei Reveals Nothing OS 3.0 Features, Release Date
  Google Pixel 9 Tensor G4 Scores Lower than Tensor G3 on Geekbench Tests
  Telecom Operators Said to Be Testing Caller ID Services in These Areas
  Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Debuts
  Apple May Be Working on a Slimmer iPhone 17, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch
  Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colourway Soon
  Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra Prices Leaked, Said to Be Cheaper Than Apple Watch Ultra 2
  Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colour Variant Soon; Company Teases New Shade
  3. Dogecoin Developer Issues Important Warning to Investors as Market Turns Volatile
  Google Chrome for Android Gets a 'Listen to This Page' Text-to-Speech Feature: How to Use
  Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
  Binance Co-Founder Calls Out Elon Musk to Curb Spread of Crypto-Related Fake News on X
  Shutterstock ImageAI, an Enterprise-Focused AI Text-to-Image Generator Launched
  Samsung Galaxy Ring's Charging Case Renders Leaked Online, Suggests Design
  CNAP Caller ID Service Trials to Curb Spam Calls Rolled Out in Limited Form in India: Report
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Complete Specifications Including Cameras, Battery, More Leaked
