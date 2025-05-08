Technology News
Poco F7 Allegedly Spotted on FCC Certification Site, Suggests Imminent Global Launch

Poco F7 has been spotted on the US FCC website with model number 25053PC47G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 16:03 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F7 Ultra and F7 Pro launched in select global markets in March

Highlights
  • Poco F7 is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
  • It will reportedly run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15
  • Poco F7 is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
Poco F7 has been in the rumour mill for a while, but now its official launch seems closer than ever. The F series Poco handset has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), indicating that an official announcement might be around the corner. The Poco F7 is expected to debut with similar specifications as the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was unveiled in China in April. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The Xiaomi sub-brand announced the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro in select global markets in March.

The listing on the US FCC site, spotted by XpertPick, shows the Poco F7 with model number 25053PC47G. The letter 'G' in the model number could refer to the global variant. The listing suggests that the handset will support multiple 5G bands, Wi-Fi 802.11ax/be, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Screenshots of the listing reveal the front view of the unannounced Poco F7. It appears to have a hole-punch display design. It will reportedly run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

Last week, the Poco F6 successor surfaced on the IMDA website bearing model number 25053PC47G. It also popped up on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with model number 25053PC47I., hinting at its availability in the Indian market.

Poco F7 Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Poco F7 is said to offer similar specifications as the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was launched in China last month. If this is true, then the Poco F7 could have a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,800 pixels) OLED screen, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 7,550mAh battery with 90W charging support.

The brand unveiled the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro in select markets in March. Both phones have a 6.67-inch WQHD+ display and a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary rear camera sensor. The Poco F7 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Ultra has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. 

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
