iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Debut This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ has a dual camera setup on the rear.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 18:04 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Debut This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQOO Neo 10 Pro and iQOO Neo 10 were launched in November 2024 in China

Highlights
  • iQOO is gearing up for the launch of Neo 10 Pro+
  • iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 are other phones in the lineup
  • The Neo 10 Pro+ is tipped to get a 6.82-inch display
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ is confirmed to launch in China soon. The Vivo sub-brand shared the first official teaser of the new Neo series phone on Thursday. The teaser reveals the design of the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+. It has a familiar design language with a dual rear camera unit. iQOO has not disclosed the launch date of the phone yet, but it has opened pre-orders for the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ via its official online store in China. iQOO's Neo 10 series currently includes the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Design Revealed

iQOO, through Weibo, has announced the arrival of Neo 10 Pro+ in China. It is confirmed to launch later this month, but an exact launch date is still under wraps. A teaser image shared by the company shows the rear design of the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It has a dual-tone back panel with white and blue shades, resembling the existing iQOO Neo 10 series phones. The power button is arranged on the right side. The handset boasts a dual rear camera unit with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

Additionally, iQOO has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ through Vivo's official website in China, JD.com, Tmall and other e-commerce websites. 

Based on past leaks, we can expect the iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ to flaunt a 6.82-inch 2K flat OLED screen. It is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is rumoured to pack two 50-megapixel cameras at the rear. It might include a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging. 

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ has appeared on Geekbench bearing model number Vivo V2463A. The listing suggested 3,171 points in single-core testing and 9,861 points in multi-core testing. 

Notably, the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro were launched in China in November last year with AMOLED displays, 6,100mAh batteries with support for 120W charging, and 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, while the vanilla model has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Plus Specifications, iQOO Neo 10
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Debut This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin
