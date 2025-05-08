Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GTA 6 New Trailer 'Biggest Video Launch of All Time' With 475 Million Views, Says Rockstar

GTA 6 New Trailer 'Biggest Video Launch of All Time' With 475 Million Views, Says Rockstar

On YouTube, GTA 6's second trailer has been viewed over 85 million times in just under two days.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 May 2025 18:41 IST
GTA 6 New Trailer 'Biggest Video Launch of All Time' With 475 Million Views, Says Rockstar

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The new GTA 6 trailer was released on May 6

Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on May 26, 2026
  • GTA 6 features two protagonists, Lucia and Jason
  • Rockstar Games said the second trailer footage was captured on PS5
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer has smashed viewing records across social media platforms. Developer Rockstar Games is said to have claimed that the GTA 6 trailer 2 is the "biggest video launch of all time", pulling ahead of trailer launches for popular films like Deadpool & Wolverine and The Fantastic Four. The studio said that the newest trailer racked up a whopping 475 million views across different social media platforms. On YouTube, the trailer has been viewed over 85 million times in just under two days.

GTA 6 New Trailer Breaks Records

The studio revealed the trailer's total viewership numbers to The Hollywood Reporter, claiming it had been seen over 475 million times on different platforms. Rockstar called it the “biggest video launch of all time”, surpassing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer from last year.

According to THR, the Marvel superhero film was the most viewed trailer of all time, with 365 million views in its first 24 hours. The second GTA 6 trailer reportedly also surpassed The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, which got over 200 million views on the first day.

On YouTube, the second GTA 6 trailer is sitting at over 85 million views at the time of writing. The cumulative figure of 475 million would include views from other platforms like X and Instagram.

For comparison, the first GTA 6 trailer, too, shattered records, becoming the biggest launch on YouTube outside of music videos. As per THR, the first trailer recorded 93 million views in the same timeframe, but it was exclusive to YouTube. Now, the first GTA 6 trailer has over 255 million views on the platform.

THR also noted that the song featured in the second GTA 6 trailer, “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters, shot to fame on Spotify, recording a massive 182,000 percent increase in its streams on the platform. The song featured in the first trailer, “Love Is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, similarly became a streaming hit after the trailer debuted on YouTube in December 2023.

The second GTA 6 trailer came as a surprise to fans when Rockstar dropped it without any prior announcement on May 6. The nearly three-minute-long trailer finally shines a light on Jason, the games second protagonist, and gives a glimpse of Jason and Lucia's relationship.

Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer was captured on the PS5, Rockstar said, and confirmed it featured a mix of gameplay and cutscenes in “equal parts”. The open-world game was set for launch in Fall 2025, but has been delayed to May 26, 2026, when it will release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, GTA 6 Trailer
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Sonos Launches Arc Ultra Soundbar, Sub 4 Subwoofer, and Era 100 Pro Speaker in India
US Banks Permitted to Offer Crypto Custody and Management Services, OCC Confirms

Related Stories

GTA 6 New Trailer 'Biggest Video Launch of All Time' With 475 Million Views, Says Rockstar
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Series Confirmed to Debut on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G With 7.2mm Slim Design Launched in India
  3. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date, Chipset Details Confirmed
  4. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T to Launch Globally on This Date
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  7. OnePlus 13s With Customisable 'Plus Key' Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Figma Wants to Be a One-Stop Shop for All Website and App Creation Needs
  9. Sonos Arc Ultra, Sub 4 Subwoofer, Era 100 Pro Speaker Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Bhutan Partners With Binance to Launch Crypto Payment System for Tourists
  2. Nintendo Expects Switch 2 to Sell 15 Million Units, Profit Rising 13 Percent This Year
  3. US Banks Permitted to Offer Crypto Custody and Management Services, OCC Confirms
  4. OnePlus 13s With Customisable 'Plus Key' Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Global Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Sonos Launches Arc Ultra Soundbar, Sub 4 Subwoofer, and Era 100 Pro Speaker in India
  7. GTA 6 New Trailer 'Biggest Video Launch of All Time' With 475 Million Views, Says Rockstar
  8. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Debut This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin
  9. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G With 7.2mm Slim Design, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Huawei Announces HarmonyOS 5 Operating System With AI Features for PCs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »