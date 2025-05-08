Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer has smashed viewing records across social media platforms. Developer Rockstar Games is said to have claimed that the GTA 6 trailer 2 is the "biggest video launch of all time", pulling ahead of trailer launches for popular films like Deadpool & Wolverine and The Fantastic Four. The studio said that the newest trailer racked up a whopping 475 million views across different social media platforms. On YouTube, the trailer has been viewed over 85 million times in just under two days.

GTA 6 New Trailer Breaks Records

The studio revealed the trailer's total viewership numbers to The Hollywood Reporter, claiming it had been seen over 475 million times on different platforms. Rockstar called it the “biggest video launch of all time”, surpassing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer from last year.

According to THR, the Marvel superhero film was the most viewed trailer of all time, with 365 million views in its first 24 hours. The second GTA 6 trailer reportedly also surpassed The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, which got over 200 million views on the first day.

On YouTube, the second GTA 6 trailer is sitting at over 85 million views at the time of writing. The cumulative figure of 475 million would include views from other platforms like X and Instagram.

For comparison, the first GTA 6 trailer, too, shattered records, becoming the biggest launch on YouTube outside of music videos. As per THR, the first trailer recorded 93 million views in the same timeframe, but it was exclusive to YouTube. Now, the first GTA 6 trailer has over 255 million views on the platform.

THR also noted that the song featured in the second GTA 6 trailer, “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters, shot to fame on Spotify, recording a massive 182,000 percent increase in its streams on the platform. The song featured in the first trailer, “Love Is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, similarly became a streaming hit after the trailer debuted on YouTube in December 2023.

The second GTA 6 trailer came as a surprise to fans when Rockstar dropped it without any prior announcement on May 6. The nearly three-minute-long trailer finally shines a light on Jason, the games second protagonist, and gives a glimpse of Jason and Lucia's relationship.

Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer was captured on the PS5, Rockstar said, and confirmed it featured a mix of gameplay and cutscenes in “equal parts”. The open-world game was set for launch in Fall 2025, but has been delayed to May 26, 2026, when it will release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.