Samsung Galaxy F56 5G With 7.2mm Slim Design, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G will get six years of Android upgrades and security patches.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G is released in Green and Violet colour options

Highlights
  • The Galaxy F56 5G runs on One UI 7
  • Samsung Galaxy F56 5G has a 12-megapixel HDR selfie camera
  • It comes with a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F56 5G has been launched in India. The new Galaxy F series smartphone has a slim build, and runs on the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It has a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and features a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Samsung is promising six years of Android upgrades for the new Galaxy F56 5G. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. 

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Price in India

The new Samsung Galaxy F56 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 28,999. These are introductory price tags, including a bank-based discount of Rs. 2,000. It is available in Green and Violet colour options.

Samsung is also offering easy EMI options that start at Rs. 1,556 per month through Samsung Finance+ and leading NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G Specifications

Samsung's Galaxy F56 5G runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15 and is confirmed to receive six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. The phone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with 1,200 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) and 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports Vision Booster technology. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus coating on the front and rear. It runs on an Exynos 1480 processor along with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy F56 5G has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS. On the front, it has a 12-megapixel HDR selfie camera. The camera setup supports multiple AI imaging features like object eraser and edit suggestions. The rear camera unit offers 2x zoom and is capable of capturing 4K videos at 30fps in 10-bit HDR.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy F56 5G with 45W fast charging support. It has Samsung's Knox Vault feature for security. It also comes with Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay functionality.

The Galaxy F56 5G has a 7.2mm thin profile, and is claimed to be the slimmest smartphone in the company's F-Series portfolio.

 

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1480
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
