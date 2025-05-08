OnePlus 13s With Customisable 'Plus Key' Teased Ahead of Launch in India

OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India soon. While the company has yet to announce a launch date for its upcoming handset, it has continued to tease key features of the OnePlus 13s over the past few weeks. The smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a compact 6.32-inch display. Now, OnePlus has revealed that the phone will have a "Plus Key" button that is expected to offer the same functionality as the customisable shortcut key on the OnePlus 13T that arrived in China in April.

OnePlus 13s Plus Key Functionality Teased

The upcoming OnePlus 13s will be equipped with a Plus Key, the company confirmed via an X (formerly Twitter) post. The accompanying teaser suggests that the key will be customisable and will likely be able to offer the same functionality as the company's alert slider, or allow users to control the brightness level and access AI features with a click. The key is placed on the left edge of the phone, the same position where the tri-state alert slider was previously placed.

The new Plus Key appears to be similar to the customisable shortcut key on the OnePlus 13T, which can be used to switch between do not disturb, sound and vibration modes. It can be also be assigned as a dedicated camera capture button or start a recording with a click. Users can use it to take a screenshot, access translation tools, or even set it to perform no action when pressed.

The design of the OnePlus 13s appears similar to that of the OnePlus 13T. In India, the handset is teased to come in black and pink colourways. It is confirmed to come with a 6.32-inch display and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the OnePlus India e-store.

The OnePlus 13T was launched in China in April and the phone sports a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The handset comes with a 50-megapixel main rear sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. On the front, the handset sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

