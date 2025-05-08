Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Announces HarmonyOS 5 Operating System With AI Features for PCs

Huawei says HarmonyOS 5 will be powering its upcoming PCs in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 17:48 IST
Huawei Announces HarmonyOS 5 Operating System With AI Features for PCs

Photo Credit: Huawei

HarmonyOS 5 comes with an AI assistant that can translate documents, summarise pages and more

Highlights
  • HarmonyOS 5 uses Ark graphics and supports up to 1,000 peripherals
  • Built-in AI assistant offers translation, summarisation, and search
  • Huawei says it brings enhanced privacy via Star Shield architecture
Advertisement

Huawei on Thursday announced HarmonyOS 5, its first-ever self-developed operating system (OS) for PCs at the HarmonyOS Computer Technology and Ecosystem Communication event in China. It is said to be based on the company's HarmonyOS Next mobile OS which was announced in October 2024 and has been developed independently of Android. Huawei claims it has been rebuilt from the kernel with enhancements made to HarmonyOS Base, HarmonyOS Ecosystem, and HarmonyOS Experience. It can support up to 1,000 external peripherals.

The OS leverages Ark graphics for delivering a smooth performance, while the onboard AI assistant can summarise and translate documents, and deliver query responses. Huawei says its upcoming PCs will be powered by HarmonyOS 5 although it did not reveal if any existing models could support it too.

HarmonyOS 5 Features

As per Huawei, it has developed and optimised over 150 applications for computer ecosystem use. More than 2,000 universal ecosystem applications have also been integrated. HarmonyOS 5 uses the Ark graphics engine for delivering visual experiences, providing dynamic effects in wallpaper, multi-windows, and during multitasking. It enables customisation via personal themes.

harmonyos next 5 huawei 1 HarmonyOS 5

Multi-window view in HarmonyOS 5
Photo Credit: Huawei

Similar to a Windows-based experience, users can open windows and adjust their icon and size as per their preference. Additionally, the status bar and the task bar can be customised too. There are gravity effects for the home screen and photographic effects for various app icons. The OS supports gestures like a three-finger slide for returning to desktop as well as opening the multitask centre interface.

HarmonyOS 5 features an upgraded Smart Office suite which is said to improve collaboration between multiple devices, enable AI features, and link with other ecosystem devices.

A big part of the OS relies on AI for carrying out various tasks, providing personalised content and smart services based on different scenarios. There's a built-in AI assistant with understanding and interaction capabilities. It can translate documents into 21 languages, summarise them, generate reports, and even create travel itineraries. The assistant supports multi-modal interactions, accepting voice commands, text, and images as prompts. It has on-screen content awareness which can analyse the content currently displaying on the screen and provide responses to queries based on that. There's also a Circle-to-Search-like functionality which users can toggle to highlight a part of the screen and ask the AI chatbot about it or toggle its web lookup.

Leveraging the new star shield security architecture, the HarmonyOS 5 is claimed to deliver robust user privacy protection. The company emphasises that rigorous security checks take place before an application is made available on the App market. The OS is aimed at delivering a unified ecosystem, comprising smartphones, tablets, PCs, and other devices. As per Huawei, users can share peripherals like keyboard and mouse across devices. It also supports high-speed file transfers between devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HarmonyOS 5, HarmonyOS Next, Huawei, AI, AI assistant, PC
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI for Countries Initiative to Build AI Infrastructure for More Countries Announced
Huawei Announces HarmonyOS 5 Operating System With AI Features for PCs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Series Confirmed to Debut on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G With 7.2mm Slim Design Launched in India
  3. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date, Chipset Details Confirmed
  4. Apple Watch Shipments Dip in 2024 Due to Lack of New Model, No Upgrades
  5. Figma Wants to Be a One-Stop Shop for All Website and App Creation Needs
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch on May 13
  7. Poco F7 Allegedly Listed on FCC Database, Launch Seems Imminent
  8. Google Launches Gemini App for iPad With Gemini Live, More Features
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  10. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T to Launch Globally on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Sonos Launches Arc Ultra Soundbar, Sub 4 Subwoofer, and Era 100 Pro Speaker in India
  2. GTA 6 New Trailer 'Biggest Video Launch of All Time' With 475 Million Views, Says Rockstar
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Confirmed to Debut This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin
  4. Samsung Galaxy F56 5G With 7.2mm Slim Design, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Huawei Announces HarmonyOS 5 Operating System With AI Features for PCs
  6. OpenAI for Countries Initiative to Build AI Infrastructure for More Countries Announced
  7. Mistral Medium 3 Multimodal AI Model Released, Outperforms Llama 4 Maverick
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Could Reportedly Debut With Antioxidant Index Feature
  9. Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?
  10. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date Set For May 26; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »