Technology News
English Edition

Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Goes Live, Maximum Stake Limit Expanded to 2,048 ETH

Pectra builds upon Ethereum's previously deployed Dencun upgrade that was completed in March 2024.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2025 16:07 IST
Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Goes Live, Maximum Stake Limit Expanded to 2,048 ETH

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhiman

Pectra brings smart account wallet UX features to Ethereum

Highlights
  • The upgrade was tested on Sepolia, Holesky testnets
  • Its activation was initially slated for April 30 but was delayed
  • Some argue that Pectra has made ETH smart contracts vulnerable
Advertisement

The Ethereum blockchain completed its latest Pectra upgrade on May 7. The aim of introducing this upgrade is to upscale the experience and reward generation for Ethereum validators. Now that the Pectra upgrade is live, network validators can stake 2,048 ETH tokens, a notable rise from the previous limit of 32 ETH tokens. This allows them to earn higher staking rewards and improve their overall experience of contributing to the network.Following the upgrade, developers will reportedly be able to scale decentralised apps on Ethereum more effectively.

The activation of the Pectra upgrade on the Ethereum mainnet was confirmed by Ethereum.org via X. "Pectra is live on Ethereum mainnet! Smart account wallet UX features now active, L2 scaling data storage blobs increased by 2x, validator UX improvements live. Community members will continue to monitor for any issues over the next 24 hours," the blockchain team informed its 3.2 million followers on May 7.

What's New With the Pectra Upgrade

Allowing users to stake 2,048 tokens at once reduces their need to set up multiple validator nodes on the network. Overall, this change is expected to make the blockchain more efficient and smooth. Earlier in February, the Ethereum team shared details about the upcoming change, claiming that " for smaller stakers, this enables automatic reward compounding. Both existing and new validators can be configured to earn rewards on the entirety of their stake, up to 2048 ETH per validator.

The Pectra upgrade comes with 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs), a report by Token Insights claimed. Tim Beiko, who runs the core protocol meetings for Ethereum, had explained some features of Pectra via his X account earlier in February.

The other significant development that it brings to the table is "Account Abstraction". This essentially allowing users to deposit gas fees with tokens other than ETH. Reports claim that Pectra is the second-largest upgrade for Ethereum after the Merge.

However, some concerns around the safety of users' smart contracts and wallets have surfaced on social media. Threat researcher Vladimir S., for instance, alerted his followers on being careful while signing transactions on Ethereum now that Pectra is live. Individuals have been advised to only sign messages from known and trusted sources, understand what the message entails, and opt for wallets that have advanced security measures before integrating them to pay gas fee using tokens other than ETH.

The Ethereum team has yet to address these concerns. Pectra builds upon Ethereum's previously deployed Dencun upgrade - that was implemented to lower the expenses for Layer-2 networks.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Pectra, Dencun, Merge
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Message Summarisation, AI-Powered Chat Wallpapers Spotted in Development

Related Stories

Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Goes Live, Maximum Stake Limit Expanded to 2,048 ETH
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Series Confirmed to Debut on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch on May 13
  3. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date, Chipset Details Confirmed
  4. Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?
  5. Figma Wants to Be a One-Stop Shop for All Website and App Creation Needs
  6. Google Launches Gemini App for iPad With Gemini Live, More Features
  7. Apple Watch Shipments Dip in 2024 Due to Lack of New Model, No Upgrades
  8. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Announces HarmonyOS 5 Operating System With AI Features for PCs
  2. OpenAI for Countries Initiative to Build AI Infrastructure for More Countries Announced
  3. Mistral Medium 3 Multimodal AI Model Released, Outperforms Llama 4 Maverick
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Could Reportedly Debut With Antioxidant Index Feature
  5. Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?
  6. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date Set For May 26; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  7. Figma Launches New AI-Powered Tools for Website Building and Prototype Creation
  8. Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro, Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series Smart TVs With In-Built Fire TV Launched in India
  9. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Footage Captured on PS5, Includes 'Equal Parts' Gameplay and Cutscenes, Says Rockstar Games
  10. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Global Launch Date Set for May 27; Availability Details Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »