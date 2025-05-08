Oppo Reno 14 series will go official in China next week. Oppo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Reno series smartphones in its home country. The Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to include the standard Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models. The handsets will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Pad SE tablet and Enco Clip wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The brand has also opened pre-reservations for the devices via its official online store in China. The listing reveals the design details of the phones.

Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Revealed

The Chinese smartphone brand will unveil the much-awaited Oppo Reno 14 series on May 15 in China at 4:00pm local time (1.30pm IST). The launch event will also see the debut of Oppo Enco Clip and Oppo Pad SE. While Oppo has only mentioned the Oppo Reno 14 series, we can expect it to include the Oppo Reno 14 and Oppo Reno 14 Pro, successors to the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, respectively.

Teasers posted on Weibo show the Oppo Reno 14 series in four colour options — Mermaid Princess, Half Summer, Green Lily Purple, and Reef Black (translated). Oppo is accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming devices through its official website in China.

The images show the Reno 14 models with a refreshed dual rear camera unit. The two seniors are placed vertically, while the third shooter is housed in a separate capsule-like ring just above the LED flash. The phones appear to have a flat screen with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The official renders seem to confirm the latest design leak by tipster Evan Blass.

Oppo Enco Clip is confirmed to have an open-ear design. They are teased to provide up to 9.5 hours of playback on a single charge. They will be available in Pearlescent Sea and Star Rock Gray colours. The Oppo Pad SE is confirmed to come in Starlight Silver and Night Blue colours.

Past leaks suggested that Oppo Reno 14 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC. The Pro variant is likely to run on Dimensity 8450. They are likely to pack 6,000mAh battery and support 80W charging.