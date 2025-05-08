Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 Series, Oppo Pad SE to Debut on May 15; Design, Colour Options Teased

The Reno 14 series will be available in Mermaid Princess, Half Summer, Green Lily Purple, and Reef Black shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 11:16 IST
Oppo Reno 14 Series, Oppo Pad SE to Debut on May 15; Design, Colour Options Teased

Oppo Reno 14 series has a refreshed dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Clip is confirmed to have an open-ear design
  • Oppo Reno 14 may use the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC
  • The brand has opened pre-reservations for the new devices
Oppo Reno 14 series will go official in China next week. Oppo, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Reno series smartphones in its home country. The Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to include the standard Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models. The handsets will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Pad SE tablet and Enco Clip wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The brand has also opened pre-reservations for the devices via its official online store in China. The listing reveals the design details of the phones.

Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Revealed

The Chinese smartphone brand will unveil the much-awaited Oppo Reno 14 series on May 15 in China at 4:00pm local time (1.30pm IST). The launch event will also see the debut of Oppo Enco Clip and Oppo Pad SE. While Oppo has only mentioned the Oppo Reno 14 series, we can expect it to include the Oppo Reno 14 and Oppo Reno 14 Pro, successors to the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, respectively.  

Teasers posted on Weibo show the Oppo Reno 14 series in four colour options — Mermaid Princess, Half Summer, Green Lily Purple, and Reef Black (translated). Oppo is accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming devices through its official website in China.

The images show the Reno 14 models with a refreshed dual rear camera unit. The two seniors are placed vertically, while the third shooter is housed in a separate capsule-like ring just above the LED flash. The phones appear to have a flat screen with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The official renders seem to confirm the latest design leak by tipster Evan Blass. 

Oppo Enco Clip is confirmed to have an open-ear design. They are teased to provide up to 9.5 hours of playback on a single charge. They will be available in Pearlescent Sea and Star Rock Gray colours. The Oppo Pad SE is confirmed to come in Starlight Silver and Night Blue colours. 

Past leaks suggested that Oppo Reno 14 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC. The Pro variant is likely to run on Dimensity 8450. They are likely to pack 6,000mAh battery and support 80W charging.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good camera performance
  • Decent battery life
  • IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Outdoor brightness isn't the best compared to the competition
  • Wide-angle could have been better
  • Overheats with intensive usage
Read detailed Oppo Reno 13 Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor 3.35 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5,800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1272 pixels
Comments

Oppo Reno 14 series, Oppo Reno 14, Oppo Reno 14 Pro, Oppo, Oppo Pad SE, Oppo Enco Clip
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Set for May 13; Colour Options, Key Specifications Teased
Powering the Future: The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 with Intel Lunar Lake

