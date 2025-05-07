Technology News
English Edition

Binance’s Security Chief Jimmy Su on Crypto Security, Regulation and More

Jimmy Su has been serving as the chief security officer of Binance since 2020.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 May 2025 15:19 IST
Binance’s Security Chief Jimmy Su on Crypto Security, Regulation and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ rc.xyz

Data by Scam Sniffer shows that the first quarter of 2025 clocked $21.9 million in crypto losses 

Highlights
  • Crypto crimes are getting dangerously sophisticated, Su said 
  • He advised CEXs to set up multi-factor authorisation 
  • Cold storage solutions, security audits are a must, Su said 
Advertisement

In 2024, crypto crimes led to losses of over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,877), with Chainalysis calling the figure a troubling milestone. The on-chain analysis firm also claimed that the number of hacking incidents rose from 282 in 2023 to 303 in 2024, powered by more sophisticated techniques and mechanisms. In conversation with Gadgets 360, Jimmy Su, the chief security officer of Binance, strongly suggested crypto firms deploy a multi-layered defence strategy in order to ensure the safety of user funds. Su said only user trust could help the industry expand as regulatory winds gradually shift in favour of the crypto sector globally.

In recent years, crypto criminals have identified the Web3 community as a close-knit circle, where word-of-mouth holds significant importance. Su chimed in with international law enforcement agencies to highlight that crypto scammers frequently attempted to impersonate trusted platforms using phishing messages, fake apps, or deceptive social media outreach to trick users into sharing sensitive data or transferring funds.

These types of attacks are becoming increasingly common factors that are severely eroding user confidence, especially among new incumbents, Su told Gadgets 360.

“Crypto exchange platforms should take a multilayered, continuous approach to security auditing that extends beyond periodic assessments," he said. "Building a robust security program at a centralised exchange, it is paramount to have both internal and external security audits.”

United We Stand

Su has emphasised that the global Web3 industry must prioritise collaborative efforts to combat crime risks. The same thought was pushed by India during its G20 presidency between 2022 and 2023, when the country had called global economies to join forces and implement a common regulation structure to oversee Web3.

"Sharing threat intelligence and collaborating to address vulnerabilities can result in a more robust ecosystem. Working with regulatory bodies to create clear rules and compliance requirements will assist in connecting the industry's expansion with security imperatives," Su noted.

While the International Monetary Fund and the Financial Stability Board have been working on commonly applicable guidelines for now, most nations are accelerating work to regulate crypto and Web3 internally.

Su said that while crypto rules were still evolving, the task of keeping the industry safe lay with the sector players and their community members.

All small and big crypto exchanges and wallet providers should first set up a multi-factor authentication (MFA) system, he said. This could significantly complicate incidents of hacks and breaches that put user funds at risk.

"Even with limited resources, it's possible to adopt a security approach using cloud-native services with strong built-in protections, prioritising cold wallet layout, and setting up layered defences including anomaly detection. One key lesson we can share is that transparency builds trust," Su added.

Cold storage solutions, frequent security audits, and advanced threat detection systems are also critical for earning community confidence, the Binance official said.

With back-to-back security breaches of Web3 protocols, crypto users, too, have become more aware of hack prevention systems of late. Earlier this month, Binance released a survey report focussed on the Asian market, where it said more than half of the total respondents expressed the desire to participate in platform-organised anti-scam simulations like phishing detection tests.

Su said that if the community continued to raise awareness on security, more users would feel in control of their decisions and be wise about them. After all, user actions and their security habits play a vital role in protecting any protocol's overall infrastructure, Su pointed out. More knowledge on healthy security habits could drastically cut down security lapses.

"By informing users about security best practices, such as recognising phishing attempts and securing private keys, the industry can empower individuals to protect their assets effectively," the security expert observed.

State of Web3 Security

The Chainalysis report had highlighted decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms as the primary targets of crypto hacks between 2021 and 2023. However, in 2024, the criminal patterns changed and brought centralised services into the limelight.

"This shift in focus from DeFi to centralised services highlights the increasing importance of securing mechanisms commonly exploited in hacks, such as private keys. Private key compromises accounted for the largest share of stolen crypto in 2024, at 43.8 percent," the report had claimed in December last year.

While the crypto sector remains largely unregulated across countries, hackers and scammers continue to ramp up criminal activity. Data by Scam Sniffer shows that the first quarter of 2025 has already seen $21.9 million (roughly Rs. 184 crore) in losses from over 22,600 victims of phishing attacks targeting the Web3 sector.

Regions like Macau and India are working with crypto firms like Binance and Giottus to train law enforcement officers in probing crypto crimes.

Educational initiatives around Web3 security are also gathering pace in several parts of the world, including India.

Su has advised smaller exchanges to actively participate in industry collaboration where threat intelligence, best practices, and policy trends are openly discussed. He said that newer players in the crypto sector could learn from the mistakes of others and evolve faster.

"Security maturity takes time, but intent and consistency are great equalisers. As the ecosystem matures, we must raise the floor together because a breach at one exchange can ripple across the industry," Su concluded.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Web3 Security, Crypto Hacks, Binance, Jimmy Su, Chainalysis
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users With iOS 18
Now’s the Moment: Grab the OnePlus 13R at Its Best Value Yet 

Related Stories

Binance’s Security Chief Jimmy Su on Crypto Security, Regulation and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  3. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  5. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be World's Slimmest Foldable When Launched
  8. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Leak Online Before Expected Launch
  9. Sony Announces Launch Event for May 13; Could Unveil Xperia 1 VII
#Latest Stories
  1. Split Fiction Sells 4 Million Copies, Nearly Doubling EA's Expectations
  2. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  3. Samsung Unveils 2025 Smart TV Lineup in India With Vision AI Features: Price, Availability
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Reportedly Be World's Thinnest Foldable When Launched
  5. Reliance Jio Reportedly Halts Express Home Delivery of SIM Cards Following DoT Directive
  6. Ashtram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Crime Thriller Online?
  7. Hugging Face Releases a Free AI Agent That Can Complete Computer-Based Tasks
  8. Sony Schedules Launch Event for May 13; Expected to Unveil Xperia 1 VII
  9. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management
  10. Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »