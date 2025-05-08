Honor 400 series launch date has been announced by the company. The successors to the Honor 300 lineup will be unveiled in London later this month, according to the Chinese smartphone brand. The teasers reveal the design and specifications of the upcoming Honor 400 lineup. They are confirmed to come with a 200-megapixel rear camera. The Honor 400 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, whereas the Pro model is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They are expected to arrive with a 5,300mAh battery.

The company has confirmed that the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro launch will take place on May 22 at 4pm BST (8:30pm IST) in London. Honor is currently accepting pre-registrations for the phones in the UK. The countdown on the company's UK website indicates that new phones will be available for sale soon after the release.

Honor has also shared a teaser video of the lineup revealing their design. The vanilla Honor 400 appears to sport dual rear cameras. The Honor 400 Pro, on the other hand, is sporting a triple camera system. They are confirmed to include a 200-megapixel camera and AI-powered camera technology.

Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Details of both the upcoming Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro have leaked on multiple occasions in recent weeks. These handsets are tipped to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,300mAh battery. The Honor 400 is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, while the Honor 400 Pro is said to boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

The standard model could pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The Honor 400 Pro is said to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro were recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively.