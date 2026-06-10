EU Seeks to Block Russian Crypto Infrastructure With New Sanctions Package

The European Union (EU) has proposed a ban on transactions with 11 crypto exchanges under its latest sanctions package on Russia. Kaja Kallas, Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, highlighted steps that the EU plans to take against financial institutions, arms makers, oil companies, etc. The proposal would extend the existing sanctions campaign by the European Union to include cryptocurrency companies that allegedly aid Russia in evading the imposed sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Package Expands Restrictions to Banks, Crypto Firms and Oil Traders

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said in her statement that the package includes bans on 31 additional Russian banks and 20 entities in third countries, which include banks, crypto platforms, and oil trading companies. She added that the targets had assisted sanctioned Russian individuals and entities or helped them in dodging EU measures.

In a post on X by Kaja Kallas, vice president of the European Commission and the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Kallas stated that the commission is aiming to target companies providing support to Russia's military-industrial complex. “We will also restrict export of additional materials and technologies, such as nickel powders, metal, and high-performance alloys, to further disrupt Russia's production capacity. Import of new items, including car parts, several precious metals ores, and chemicals, will also be restricted.”

HTX was sanctioned last month by the UK's Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) because it had "reasonable grounds to suspect" that HTX provided financial services to Russia's government. The main target of this move was the A7 network, which is a group of companies that had claimed to drive around $90 billion (roughly Rs. 8,61,120 crore) into the Russian economy last year using crypto. In May 2025, FCDO had also sanctioned A7 LLC, a Russian company that backs the Ruble-stablecoin A7A5, which was used to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The proposal is an indication of the growing interest within the EU in ensuring that sanctions are enforced by extending them to the digital assets industry as well. If the proposals are accepted, additional limitations will be put on firms involved in dodging the sanction measures, as well as crypto exchanges operating worldwide. This decision also shows the increasing importance of digital assets in geopolitics and finance, as they come under scrutiny for their usage in international transactions.

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