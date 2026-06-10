Technology News
English Edition

MiCA Architect Urges EU to Focus on Tokenisation Before DeFi Regulation

Peter Kerstens says tokenisation should take priority over new DeFi rules.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 15:34 IST
MiCA Architect Urges EU to Focus on Tokenisation Before DeFi Regulation

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Guillaume Périgois

EU consultation continues as policymakers assess future crypto rules

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • MiCA transition period ends on July 1
  • Kerstens says DeFi laws cannot apply directly to networks
  • Tokenised RWAs have grown 66 percent since early 2026
Advertisement

Peter Kerstens, a European Union (EU) advisor to the European Commission, says the organisation should focus on developing a broader policy framework for digital assets in relation to physical assets and tokenisation, rather than creating a second Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) for decentralised finance (DeFi), said a report by Cointelegraph. Kerstens added that the feedback that the regulator received during the European Commission's current review period will assist in shaping the bloc's upcoming regulatory action. Meanwhile, MiCA is approaching its transitional period's deadline, which is on July 1, after which all crypto service providers without the MiCA license would have to halt services in the EU.

Kerstens Says DeFi Requires an Entirely New Regulatory Approach

Even though DeFi protocols are considered one of the emerging risk areas as per the consultation paper's examination, the protocols are largely outside MiCA's current scope. But according to Kerstens, DeFi regulation is challenging since laws cannot apply directly to computer networks but only to people and entities. Therefore, according to him, lawmakers will have to develop an entirely new theory to regulate DeFi.

As per the report by Cointelegraph, Kerstens also stated that “I do not believe that [MiCA] is outdated now. That's my personal opinion, but it does not matter. That's why we have this consultation.” He further added that he doesn't see a need to regulate DeFi, which he described as a “movement” that has “no representatives.” 

Tokenisation of RWA definitely grabs attention from such regulators, since the data by DeFiLlama backs it up. The data states that tokenised RWAs have increased by roughly 66 percent since the beginning of 2026. The significant rise indicates a desire to add conventional financial assets to blockchain networks, including bonds, credit, and commodities. As institutions and investors investigate blockchain-based financial products that connect traditional assets with digital finance systems, RWAs have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments.

The observations made by Kerstens reflect the current debate going on within the EU on the need to further develop regulations surrounding digital asset regulations beyond the MiCA framework. While questions around DeFi oversight remain unresolved, the emergence of tokenised assets has gained significant importance.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Laws, Crypto Regulation, Crypto News
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India With 50-Megapixel Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Offers

Related Stories

MiCA Architect Urges EU to Focus on Tokenisation Before DeFi Regulation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: The Smart Choice for Buyers Seeking More Under Rs. 50,000
  2. Canva Rolls Out 'Offline' Mode That Works Without Internet Access
  3. Realme P4R 5G Launched in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Listed on BIS Database, May Launch Soon
  5. OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 8,000mAh Battery Alongside Turbo 6X
  6. Shift Up Comments on Design of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain's New Protagonist
  7. iOS 27 Will Bring New Flyover Experience, Local Lists to Apple Maps
#Latest Stories
  1. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Basil Joseph’s Malayalam Action-Comedy Online?
  2. Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai Now Available on AhaTamil: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched With 1.5K AMOLED Screen, 8,000mAh Battery Alongside OnePlus Turbo 6X: Price, Features
  4. Canva Rolls Out Offline Mode That Enables Content Creation Without an Internet Connection
  5. Apple Maps to Get AI-Powered Flyover Experience, Local Lists Feature With iOS 27 Update
  6. MiCA Architect Urges EU to Focus on Tokenisation Before DeFi Regulation
  7. Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India With 50-Megapixel Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Offers
  8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processor, 16GB RAM: Price, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S27 Listed on GSMA Database With Model Number Several Months Ahead of Anticipated Release: Report
  10. Bitcoin Drops Below $61,300 as Investors Remain Cautious Ahead of US Inflation Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »