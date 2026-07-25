iQOO Z11 Lite 5G was launched recently with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6.74-inch display. The new iQOO Z series phone has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 6,500mAh battery. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, which is set to go on sale later this month, will rival Moto G37 Power and Oppo K14x in the mid-range smartphone market. They are all offered in a similar price range with a similar set of specifications.

Here's a detailed comparison of the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, Moto G37 Power, and Oppo K14x 5G based on their price in India and specifications.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power vs Oppo K14x: Price in India

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G: The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G costs Rs. 19,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It costs Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 24,499 for the 6GB + 256GB option. You can get it in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colours.

Moto G37 Power: The Moto G37 Power costs Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999. It is offered in Pantone Capri, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue shades.

Oppo K14x 5G: The Oppo K14x 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs. 16,999. It is available in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colours.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power vs Oppo K14x: Display, OS

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G: The iQOO Z11 Lite features a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode (HBM). It runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

Moto G37 Power: The Moto G37 Power features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and is rated to deliver up to 1,050 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode (HBM). It runs on Android 16, and the company has promised an upgrade to Android 17.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is advertised to deliver up to 1,125 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.

iQOO Z11 Lite vs Moto G37 Power vs Oppo K14x: Chipset, Battery

iQOO Z11 Lite: The iQOO Z11 Lite runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It carries a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging and reverse charging.

Moto G37 Power: The Moto G37 Power features a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging support and 6W reverse wired charging.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. You will get a 6,500mAh battery in this model with 45W wired fast charging support.

iQOO Z11 Lite vs Moto G37 Power vs Oppo K14x: Camera, Dimensions

iQOO Z11 Lite: On the rear, the iQOO Z11 Lite has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It also carries a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 167.40 x 77.10 x 8.39mm and weighs 209g.

Moto G37 Power: The Moto G37 Power has a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-in-1 light sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.89mm and weighs 215g.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G features a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm and weighs about 212g.

iQOO Z11 Lite vs Moto G37 Power vs Oppo K14x: Which One Should You Buy?

The iQOO Z11 Lite is a solid option for users who prioritise the Sony camera sensor and 256GB storage option. It uses the same Dimensity 6300 chipset as the Oppo K14x, which has the lowest starting price among the three. Users who need a larger battery should consider the Moto G37 Power. The Moto G37 Power uses a more advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6400, which can outperform the Dimensity 6300 found in the other two models.

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