Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to see light next month, but rumours surrounding this flagship book-style foldable smartphone are flooding the internet. The latest hands-on leak offers a glimpse at the design of the upcoming phone and showcases its official wallpapers. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch inner screen.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Design (Anticipated)

X user Fahad Ali Javed (@fahadalijaved) leaked hands-on images and videos showing the design of purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The leak shows the handset in both its folded and unfolded states, along with wallpapers displayed on the cover and internal foldable screens. Wallpapers are shown in different colour options, and all colours seem to have a similar theme with wave-like patterns.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to have slimmer bezels around the cover display compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The external display appears to include a hole punch cutout to house the camera. The power and volume buttons are positioned on the right side of the handset.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is getting regulatory approvals, signalling an imminent launch. It is expected to be unveiled on July 22 at a Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 6.5-inch M14 cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an 8.0-inch M13 foldable inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It has dual 10-megapixel selfie cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. It is believed to be 4.1mm thick when unfolded.