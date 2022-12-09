Technology News
loading

FTX Collapse: Prepared to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried if Needed, US House Panel Chair Says

The US House Financial Services Committee wants FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to appear before it for a hearing on December 13.

By Reuters |  Updated: 9 December 2022 17:33 IST
FTX Collapse: Prepared to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried if Needed, US House Panel Chair Says

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month after a liquidity crisis that saw at least $1 billion of funds vanish

Highlights
  • Regulators are investigating the role of top executives in FTX's collapse
  • FTX filed for bankruptcy last month
  • Prosecutors and regulators have not charged Bankman-Fried with any crime

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters on Thursday that she is prepared to subpoena FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, if he does not agree to appear before the panel next week, and she is working out the best way to do it.

"We've made it clear that we want Sam at our hearing on December 13. If he does not cooperate, then we are prepared to subpoena," Waters said in an interview in the US Capitol.

Regulators around the globe, including in the Bahamas where FTX is based and in the United States, are investigating the role of FTX's top executives including Bankman-Fried in the firm's stunning collapse, Reuters has previously reported. The crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy last month after a liquidity crisis that saw at least $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) of customer funds vanish.

Prosecutors and regulators have not charged Bankman-Fried with any crime.

Waters said she has the authority to issue a subpoena herself but could put it to a committee vote, adding she would first work out the procedure with Representative Patrick McHenry, the Republican lawmaker who will chair the panel when his party assumes control of the House in January. She said no decision has been made so far. "I could really do it myself. We'd probably do a vote," she said. "I have to work it out with Mr. McHenry how we do it. But we will issue a subpoena."

"Either he participates or not. And that's when we make our decision," Waters said. "It's only proper and right, and makes good sense, to say we want you here."

She declined to say whether Bankman-Fried would be required to appear in person or could testify by video link.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. McHenry's office was not immediately available for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US House Financial Services Committee, Bankman Fried, FTX, Cryptocurrency
Neuralink Animal Testing: US Lawmakers Push for More Oversight of Elon Musk's Brain Chip Firm
Hong Kong Amends Anti-Money Laundering Bill to Include Crypto, Here’s What it Means
Featured video of the day
Netflix December 2022 Releases: Qala, Glass Onion, Emily In Paris Season 3, And Much More
FTX Collapse: Prepared to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried if Needed, US House Panel Chair Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  5. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. The Game Awards 2022 Winners: Here's the Full List
  8. PlayStation to Hold Free Online Multiplayer Weekend, Starting Saturday
  9. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  10. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, UTs as on November 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Pro Promo Video Teases Durable Build, Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup
  2. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, Union Territories as on November 26: MoS Communications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Hong Kong Amends Anti-Money Laundering Bill to Include Crypto, Here’s What it Means
  5. FTX Collapse: Prepared to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried if Needed, US House Panel Chair Says
  6. Foxconn Ends Months-Long 'Closed Loop' at Largest iPhone Assembly Plant in China
  7. Google Chrome Update With Passkey Support on Android, Windows, and Mac Released
  8. Neuralink Animal Testing: US Lawmakers Push for More Oversight of Elon Musk's Brain Chip Firm
  9. Elon Musk Faces Multiple Lawsuits From Ex-Twitter Workers Over Terms of Mass Layoffs
  10. Asus Zenfone 9 Android 13 Update Rolling Out Now, Includes Design Changes and Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.