Middle Class Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Movie

Middle Class is a Tamil origin movie that is based on the struggles of the middle class people, wherein they have to put many dreams aside just to live a normal life that keeps them going. There is a risk of losing everything they have if they dare to dream and fulfil them. However, on the other side, there are your dreams waiting for you to be something different from what others are doing. There are a few sacrifices which they have to do inorder to survive and be in that middle-class genre.

When and Where to Watch

Middle Class was in theatres on November 21, 2025, and it is now in theatres from December 24, 2025, on Zee5.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer has a middle-class family wrapped in heartfelt emotions, wherein they balance their dreams and desires along with the world's realities. They have to live up to life, which is important. The movie's story moves with the household of middle-class people, where they have to base every decision of their in the confined income they have. It has humour along with many heartfelt things which let themlive their life according to their budget. Although the movie moves to the part where being materialistic is not a status but just an exaggeration.

Cast and Crew

Kishore Muthuramalingam is the director of the movie, and the cast includes Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi, Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat and others.

Reception

The reception of the Middle Class has been great, as it can help every middle-class person resonate with what it is going to communicate. It has an IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10.