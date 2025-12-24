Technology News
English Edition

Realme Pad 3 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive With 12,200mAh Battery

Realme Pad 3 5G will be available for purchase in India via the company website in at least two colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 14:03 IST
Realme Pad 3 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive With 12,200mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad 3 5G will be offered in at least black and gold colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Pad 3 5G is teased to sport dual rear cameras
  • Realme Pad 3 5G will feature Next AI support
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Advertisement

Realme Pad 3 5G is confirmed to be launched in India alongside the tech firm's upcoming Realme 16 Pro series. Additionally, the tablet is now listed on the company website, revealing its key specifications and features, including the battery, display, and design. The new tablet will succeed the Realme Pad 2, which was launched in India in July 2023. The Realme Pad 3 5G is confirmed to feature a significantly bigger battery than its predecessor. Moreover, it's display has a higher resolution than the Realme Pad 2, which sports an 11.5-inch 2K display.

Realme Pad 3 5G Will Launch in India on January 6, 2026

The dedicated microsite for the Realme 16 Pro series has been updated to confirm that the tech firm will also unveil the Realme Pad 3 5G alongside the phones, which is scheduled to launch in India on January 6, 2026, at 12pm local time. Additionally, the tablet has been listed on the Realme India online store, confirming its availability via the platform and a few specifications and features.

Realme has confirmed that it will equip its Pad 3 5G with a 12,200mAh Titan Battery. Its Book-View Display, which appears to be surrounded by relatively thin bezels, will offer 2.8K resolution. Moreover, the Realme Pad 3 5G will ship with stylus support and the company's Next AI for Pad tools.

The tablet is shown to feature a dual rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash and housed inside a square-shaded deco. The company branding appears in the centre of the back panel, too. It will be offered in at least black and gold colourways. Further details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

In a post on X, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a few screenshots of the Realme Pad 3 5G's purported marketing page, revealing the tablet's chipset and OS. The Pad 3 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset. It might run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, too. It is said to be 6.6mm thick. Its screen is tipped to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate, 296 ppi pixel density, and 1.07 billion colours. However, Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the information.

As previously mentioned, the tablet will succeed the Realme Pad 2, which was launched in India in July 2023. It sports an 11.5-inch 2K display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of peak brightness, and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2 percent. A MediaTek Helio G99 chip powers the tablet, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs an 8,360mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Good build quality
  • Wide aspect display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Quad-speaker setup
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
Read detailed Realme Pad 2 review
Display 11.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8360mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Pad 3 5G, Realme Pad 3 5G specifications, Realme Pad 3 5G India Launch, Realme Pad 3 5G Features, Realme 16 Pro series, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google One, Gemini Annual Plan Prices Slashed By Half for Limited Period: Details
Crypto Markets Stay Range-Bound, Traders Wary as Liquidity Remains Thin
Realme Pad 3 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive With 12,200mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why Apple Might Pay a 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM in 2026
  2. OnePlus Turbo Display Details Leaked; Could Arrive With This 165Hz Screen
  3. iPhone Fold Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel-Fold Like Design
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  5. You Can Now Get Google One and Gemini Annual Plan for Half the Price
  6. Samsung Drops Galaxy S26 Edge As Company Rethinks Ultra-Thin Phones: Report
  7. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Tipped to Launch With This MediaTek Chip
  8. Realme Pad 3 5G to Launch Alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series
  9. Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows in Rust Using AI?
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Will Launch in China With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked as Tipster Reveals Retail Box Ahead of Launch on January 6
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits SIRIM Certification Website, Could Launch Soon: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026
  4. New York Times Reporter, Authors Sue Google, OpenAI, Meta Over AI-Based Copyright Infringement
  5. Power Book IV: Force Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, and More
  6. Middle Class Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Movie
  7. Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online??
  8. Apple Expected to Pay 230 Percent Premium for iPhone 17 Pro RAM Chips In 2026: Report
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel Fold-Like Design, Minimal Crease
  10. Fact Check: Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows 11 in Rust Using AI?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »