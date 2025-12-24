Realme Pad 3 5G is confirmed to be launched in India alongside the tech firm's upcoming Realme 16 Pro series. Additionally, the tablet is now listed on the company website, revealing its key specifications and features, including the battery, display, and design. The new tablet will succeed the Realme Pad 2, which was launched in India in July 2023. The Realme Pad 3 5G is confirmed to feature a significantly bigger battery than its predecessor. Moreover, it's display has a higher resolution than the Realme Pad 2, which sports an 11.5-inch 2K display.

Realme Pad 3 5G Will Launch in India on January 6, 2026

The dedicated microsite for the Realme 16 Pro series has been updated to confirm that the tech firm will also unveil the Realme Pad 3 5G alongside the phones, which is scheduled to launch in India on January 6, 2026, at 12pm local time. Additionally, the tablet has been listed on the Realme India online store, confirming its availability via the platform and a few specifications and features.

Realme has confirmed that it will equip its Pad 3 5G with a 12,200mAh Titan Battery. Its Book-View Display, which appears to be surrounded by relatively thin bezels, will offer 2.8K resolution. Moreover, the Realme Pad 3 5G will ship with stylus support and the company's Next AI for Pad tools.

The tablet is shown to feature a dual rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash and housed inside a square-shaded deco. The company branding appears in the centre of the back panel, too. It will be offered in at least black and gold colourways. Further details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

In a post on X, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a few screenshots of the Realme Pad 3 5G's purported marketing page, revealing the tablet's chipset and OS. The Pad 3 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset. It might run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, too. It is said to be 6.6mm thick. Its screen is tipped to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate, 296 ppi pixel density, and 1.07 billion colours. However, Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the information.

As previously mentioned, the tablet will succeed the Realme Pad 2, which was launched in India in July 2023. It sports an 11.5-inch 2K display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of peak brightness, and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2 percent. A MediaTek Helio G99 chip powers the tablet, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs an 8,360mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.