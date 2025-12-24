Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026

Samsung is expected to expand the Galaxy Book 6 lineup beyond just the Pro and Ultra models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 17:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro (pictured) was introduced in India in March

Highlights
  • Samsung may unveil Galaxy Book 6 laptops at CES in January
  • Bluetooth listing signals Galaxy Book 6 launch is close
  • Galaxy Book 6 Pro tipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 Panther Lake chip
Samsung appears to be closing in on the launch of its next generation of Galaxy Book laptops, with fresh regulatory listings pointing to an imminent debut. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra have surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG database, indicating that an official launch may be close. The Pro variant previously appeared on a popular benchmarking site. With CES 2026 nearing, Samsung could announce the successors to the Galaxy Book 5 series at the event, along with new performance- and AI-focused features.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Could Launch Soon

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra are now listed on the Bluetooth SIG database, a key step that typically signals a product is nearing release. With CES 2026 set to begin on January 6, the timing suggests Samsung will unveil these new Windows laptops at the Las Vegas tech show. 

The Bluetooth SIG certification confirms multiple variants of the Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra. As is usually the case with such filings, the listings do not reveal detailed specifications or design changes.

A Geekbench listing recently pointed to a new Samsung laptop believed to be the Galaxy Book 6 Pro running on Intel's Core Ultra 5 338H processor. This chip belongs to Intel's upcoming Panther Lake family and is reportedly built on the advanced 18A manufacturing process. The processor appears to feature a 12-core configuration, combining performance, efficiency, and low-power cores, with a base clock speed of 1.9GHz.

The same listing suggested that the Galaxy Book 6 Pro could ship with up to 32GB of RAM and Intel Arc B370 integrated graphics. It was also shown running Windows 11 Pro and using a Samsung NP960XJG-series motherboard. Beyond general performance, the benchmark data highlighted AI capabilities, with the laptop posting notable scores in Geekbench AI tests, offering a glimpse into Samsung's focus on on-device AI workloads.

Samsung is expected to expand the Galaxy Book 6 lineup beyond just the Pro and Ultra models. Based on past launches, the series will likely include multiple screen sizes, different processor configurations, and convertible Galaxy Book 6 360 variants. There is also speculation that Samsung may introduce Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book models, continuing its push into Arm-based Windows laptops.

Alongside new Galaxy Book laptops, Samsung is widely expected to showcase broader AI-driven innovations at CES 2026. The company has already teased advanced AI-powered home appliances, along with new TVs, monitors, and connected ecosystem products. 

Comments

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series, Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database Ahead of CES 2026
