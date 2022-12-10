Technology News
loading

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to Testify Before US House Committee Next Week

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month and Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive.

By Reuters |  Updated: 10 December 2022 10:34 IST
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to Testify Before US House Committee Next Week

Photo Credit: Reuters

Traders pulled $6 billion (roughly Rs. 50,000 crore) from FTX in three days

Highlights
  • Binance abandoned a deal to rescue FTX from bankruptcy
  • Prosecutors, regulators have not charged Bankman-Fried with any crime
  • FTX transferred large sum of money to Bahama around its collapse

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is set to testify before a US House committee on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency exchange's founder and the congressional panel said on Friday, as regulators investigate his role in the wake of its collapse.

The chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, Maxine Waters, told Reuters on Thursday that she was prepared to subpoena Bankman-Fried if he did not agree to appear before the panel, which is holding a hearing as part of its probe into FTX.

In a statement late on Friday, the panel said it would hear from newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray and from Bankman-Fried, FTX's founder and former CEO, on Tuesday.

"I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like," Bankman-Fried said on Friday on Twitter.

"But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th," he added.

The hybrid hearing is scheduled for 10am ET (8:30pm IST) on Tuesday, the committee said.

In recent weeks, US authorities have sought information from investors and potential investors in FTX, two sources with knowledge of the requests told Reuters. Prosecutors and regulators have not charged Bankman-Fried with any crime.

US Justice Department officials met this week with FTX's court-appointed overseers to examine whether hundreds of millions of dollars were improperly transferred to the Bahamas, where FTX is based, around the same time that the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, Bloomberg reported late on Friday.

Both FTX and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report.

Battling crypto pioneers

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive, after traders pulled $6 billion (roughly Rs. 50,000 crore) from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

Reuters detailed last month the bitter rivalry between Bankman-Fried and Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao, who in the months before FTX's downfall had competed for market share.

Public tension between the two erupted again on Friday after a string of tweets by Zhao.

Zhao said that after Binance, an early investor in FTX, sought to exit its stake over one-and-a-half years ago, Bankman-Fried made "offensive tirades" against Binance team members.

Binance sold back to FTX its stake in the company last year.

In reply, Bankman-Fried wrote: "We initiated conversations around buying you out, and we decided to do it because it was important for our business."

"You threatened to walk at the last minute if we didn't kick in an extra ~$75m (roughly Rs. 600 crore)," he added. "You didn't even have the rights to pull out as an investor unless we chose to buy you out—much of the tokens/equity were still locked."

"Not that it matters now. You also can't force us to sell if we don't want to," Zhao replied.

"It was never a competition or fight. No one won."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Sam Bankman Fried, Sam Bankman Fried FTX, Crypto, Cryptocurrency
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details
Featured video of the day
How Teaching Smartphone Photography Became a Career

Related Stories

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to Testify Before US House Committee Next Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. The Game Awards 2022 Winners: Here's the Full List
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Google Camera 8.7 Update With New Features
  9. Google Felix Possibly Pixel Fold With 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  10. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to Testify Before US House Committee Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details
  4. Itel Magic X Pro 4G With Dual-SIM, 12 Local Languages Support Launched In India: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Promo Videos Offer a Glimpse at Design, Pre-Orders Open Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp 'Message Yourself' Feature Rolling Out to Windows Beta App Users: Report
  7. Disney+ Hotstar December 2022: Govinda Naam Mera, Amsterdam, The Banshees of Inisherin, and More
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro Promo Video Teases Durable Build, Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup
  9. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, Union Territories as on November 26: MoS Communications
  10. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.