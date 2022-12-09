Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details

The latest security update is said to be about 404MB in size and is expected to roll out on other US network carriers in the coming days.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 December 2022 20:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 users had to wait to get the One UI 5.0 update.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 received the One UI 5.0 update recently
  • December security patch is reportedly available on AT&T carriers for now
  • Samsung had announced the Android-13 based One UI 5.0 in October

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is reportedly receiving the December 2022 Android security patch in the US. The latest update, which reportedly fixes over 90 vulnerabilities, is said to be available to the users on the AT&T network. As per the report, other US carriers are expected to receive the patch in the coming days. The update comes after Samsung's November security patch that followed the rollout of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to eligible Galaxy devices.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung's December update is around 404 MB in size and fixes 93 security issues on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to Samsung's Android security bulletin, vulnerabilities related to hijacking, exposure of sensitive information, and RCS call access have been addressed.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 users in the US can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to get the latest patch on their device, in case they haven't automatically received the OTA update.

A host of eligible Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Note 20, the S20 and S21 series, got the much-awaited Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update last month.

The latest version of the OS first reached Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 series. Samsung's latest foldables, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, had to wait for a stable version of the One UI 5.0.

The tech giant had announced the One UI 5.0 at the Samsung Developer Conference back in October, showcasing several new features. These included a slew of personalisation options like custom-built Modes and Routines, dynamic lock screen, and a Bixby Text Call feature for its voice assistant that allowed it to answer phone calls and share typed message with the caller.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Android 13, One UI 5.0
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Redmi Note 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for January 5: All Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Reportedly Receiving December 2022 Android Security Update: All Details
Comment
