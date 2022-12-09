The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is reportedly receiving the December 2022 Android security patch in the US. The latest update, which reportedly fixes over 90 vulnerabilities, is said to be available to the users on the AT&T network. As per the report, other US carriers are expected to receive the patch in the coming days. The update comes after Samsung's November security patch that followed the rollout of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to eligible Galaxy devices.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung's December update is around 404 MB in size and fixes 93 security issues on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to Samsung's Android security bulletin, vulnerabilities related to hijacking, exposure of sensitive information, and RCS call access have been addressed.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 users in the US can head to Settings > Software update > Download and install to get the latest patch on their device, in case they haven't automatically received the OTA update.

A host of eligible Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Note 20, the S20 and S21 series, got the much-awaited Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update last month.

The latest version of the OS first reached Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 series. Samsung's latest foldables, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, had to wait for a stable version of the One UI 5.0.

The tech giant had announced the One UI 5.0 at the Samsung Developer Conference back in October, showcasing several new features. These included a slew of personalisation options like custom-built Modes and Routines, dynamic lock screen, and a Bixby Text Call feature for its voice assistant that allowed it to answer phone calls and share typed message with the caller.

