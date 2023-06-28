Technology News

FTX Trying to Revive Its Flagship International Cryptocurrency Exchange: Report

The failed crypto company has been holding talks with investors about backing a potential restart of the FTX.com exchange.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2023 18:50 IST
FTX Trying to Revive Its Flagship International Cryptocurrency Exchange: Report

In November, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States following its collapse

Highlights
  • In days leading up to failure, FTX customers withdrew billions of dollars
  • The industry has since been reeling amid scrutiny of global regulators
  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried faces a criminal lawsuit by the US government

Bankrupt FTX is moving ahead with efforts to revive its flagship international cryptocurrency exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing CEO John Ray.

The company "has begun the process of soliciting interested parties to the reboot of the FTX.com exchange," Ray said, according to the Journal's report.

The failed crypto company has been holding talks with investors about backing a potential restart of the FTX.com exchange through structures such as a joint venture, the report added citing people familiar with the discussions.

Lawyers for FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In November, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States following its spectacular collapse that sent shivers through the digital assets industry.

In the days leading up to the failure, customers of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange withdrew billions of dollars, hobbling the firm's liquidity. A rescue deal with rival exchange Binance also fell through, precipitating crypto's highest-profile collapse in recent years.

The industry has since been reeling amid the scrutiny of global regulators, while FTX founder Bankman-Fried faces a criminal lawsuit by the US government for alleged fraud.

Recently, a federal judge rejected Sam Bankman-Fried's bid to throw out most of the US government's criminal case accusing the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder of orchestrating a multibillion-dollar fraud.

Prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund.

Prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, crypto exchange, ftx.com, bankman-fried
OnePlus Nord 3 5G to get UFS 3.1 256GB storage, Will Feature ‘Flagship Grade’ Chipset

Related Stories

FTX Trying to Revive Its Flagship International Cryptocurrency Exchange: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variants RAM, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Images Suggest It May Look Like This Phone
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Kicks Off on July 15: Here’s What to Expect
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  6. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Series With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Barbie to Oppenheimer: The 10 Biggest Movies in July
  9. Moto G14 Spotted on TDRA Certification Site: Details
  10. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Trying to Revive Its Flagship International Cryptocurrency Exchange: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G to get UFS 3.1 256GB storage, Will Feature ‘Flagship Grade’ Chipset
  3. KuCoin to Introduce Compulsory KYC Verifications Starting July: Details
  4. EU Countries, Lawmakers Agree on Data Act, Set Governing Rules for Big Tech: All Details
  5. Insta360 Go 3 With Action Pod, Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched: Details
  6. Nvidia Tops Benchmark Tests Speed of Systems Training ChatGPT-Like Chatbots
  7. Indians More Familiar with Metaverse Compared to Web3, NFTs: Report
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon Ahead of July 3 Launch
  9. Redmi Watch 3 Active Officially Unveiled; Will Sport 1.83-Inch LCD Display: All Details
  10. Among Us Animated Series in Development at CBS Studios With Infinity Train Creator Owen Dennis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.