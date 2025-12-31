Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends Stunning Sunrise-and-Sunset Holiday Postcard from Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover combined morning and afternoon images to create a festive Mars postcard, showing blue and yellow skies over Gale Crater and highlighting the rover’s long science legacy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2025 20:06 IST
NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends Stunning Sunrise-and-Sunset Holiday Postcard from Mars

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Curiosity rover combined morning and afternoon images to create a festive Mars postcard.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Curiosity blends morning and evening Mars skies into one festive image
  • Postcard highlights Mars’ blue-to-yellow atmospheric colour shift
  • Rover marks over 13 years of science exploration on the Red Planet
Advertisement

NASA's Curiosity rover just shared a fun holiday greeting from Mars! The mission team had Curiosity snap some shots at two different times on November 18, 2025. They combined these images—one taken in the morning and another in the late afternoon—giving us a beautiful view that shows a Martian “sunrise” and “sunset” all at once: a morning blue sky and an afternoon yellow hue. This cheerful postcard is a follow-up to similar ones Curiosity took back in 2023 and 2021.

Creating the Holiday Postcard

According to NASA, mission controllers instructed Curiosity to make panoramic photographs at two moments on Sol 4722 at approximately 4:15 pm and Sol 4723 at approximately 8:20 am (local Mars time). The two black-and-white panoramas were then stitched together and colourised (with the morning side blue and afternoon yellow) to bring out the Martian scenery. The last image is called an artistic interpretation by NASA and is aimed at highlighting various details.

Curiosity's Legacy and Public Outreach

Curiosity landed in 2012 and has since covered a distance of more than 25km around the Gale Crater and has sampled 42 rocks. NASA observes that the rover has also provided scientists with lessons on the history of Mars and how it might have had life. This is a colourful panorama that showcases the legacy of the rover and the NASA history of publishing impressive Mars images. In 2023 and 2021, Curiosity created similar postcards with science and celebration in each image.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: NASA, Curiosity Rover, Mars Images, Mars exploration, Space Science, planetary missions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price in India, Storage Configurations Leaked
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Users Report Charging-Related Static Speaker Noise

Related Stories

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends Stunning Sunrise-and-Sunset Holiday Postcard from Mars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro Launched Globally Alongside Reno 15
  2. Here's How Much the Realme 16 Pro Series Could Cost in India
  3. Beauty (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Japan's H3 Rocket Suffers Setback as Michibiki 5 Navigation Satellite Launch Fails
  5. Oppo Find X9s Key Specifications Leaked Again; Might Also Launch in India
  6. Hearing Static Noise on Your iPhone 17 Pro Max? You're Not Alone
  7. This WhatsApp Greeting Could Wipe Your Bank Account
  8. Samsung Pauses Galaxy Watch 4 One UI 8 Update Amidst User Complaints
  9. LG Just Unveiled These New Xboom Speaker Models Ahead of CES 2026
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Chipset Launched For Mid-Ranged Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Chandra Spots Champagne Cluster Formed by a Massive Galaxy Collision
  2. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends Stunning Sunrise-and-Sunset Holiday Postcard from Mars
  3. Oppo Find X9s Key Specifications Leaked Again; Might Also Launch in India
  4. Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro to Be Equipped With Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity Chips, Tipster Claims
  5. Vivo V70 Presence on IMDA Certification Database Points to Imminent Release
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Chipset Launched For Mid-Ranged Phones, Brings Efficiency Gains
  7. JWST Reveals Powerful Winds and Dense Atmosphere on Scorching Exoplanet TOI-561b
  8. New Year 2026 Scam Alert: This WhatsApp Greeting Could Wipe Your Bank Account
  9. Apple Fitness+ Teaser Hints at New Features Coming in January 2026
  10. An AI Pen? Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Secret Hardware Project Details Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »