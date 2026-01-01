Mask OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action-Packed Thriller Online?

Debutant Vikarnan Ashok has directed the movie Mask, which is an action thriller. It was originally dubbed in Tamil and is now available in different languages for a wider audience. The story is based on money, corruption and gangsters. It is a captivating story with lots of entertainment in it. The main lead is playing a detective in the film and solves many niche cases. He cheats his own clients by creating their accounts and taking away their money. He meets his opposite, a girl from an NGO who gives free education to children.

When and Where to Watch

Mask is going to be on Z5 from January 9, 2026. Viewers can watch it by paid subscription online.

Trailer and Plot

The story begins with Velu, who is a money maker detective and thinks of cheating is own clients by being a private detective for them. He frauds on the accounts of others and steals money from them. He meets Bhumi wh works for an NGO and teaches students for free. However, she is too involved in activities like sex trafficking and other things under the name of charity. There is a corrupt politician who has to hide his black money. Bhumi takes care of his money, and she hides somewhere. There is a lot of suspense to it, and the story opens up in a different mode.

Cast and Crew

Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah have played the role of protagonists in the movie. Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company has taken care of the production with the director as Vikaranan Ashoka. G.V Prakash Kumar has given music to it.

Reception

The movie has done a good with its worldwide audience and is well-received by the audience for its entertainment and action. It has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10.