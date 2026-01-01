Technology News
Prayagraj Ki Love Story Set to Stream Soon on Hungama OTT

Prayagraj Ki Love Story is a romantic drama set in Prayagraj, streaming soon on Hungama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 January 2026 11:00 IST
Prayagraj Ki Love Story Set to Stream Soon on Hungama OTT

Prayagraj Ki Love Story, a romantic drama inspired by viral real tales

Highlights
  • Prayagraj Ki Love Story is inspired by viral real-life romance tales
  • The film captures beautiful visuals of Ganga, Yamun, and Saraswati
  • Streaming soon on Hungama OTT, with release expected in January 2026
Prayagraj ki Love Story is a love story that is shot in Prayagraj. It is so viral on social media, and there are rumours that are inspired by true events. The plot is set in Prayagraj, and it gives lovely scenes near the Ganga, the Yamuna and also the invisible Saraswati. It is a place of devotion, poetry, history, emotions and this story reveals the magic romance wherein true struggles start among the families. The story is quite resonating with the viewers of that region and of the nearby cities.

When and Where to Watch

The date of release is not yet announced. However, it is soon going to be on the OTT, Hungama, in January 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The film narrates the tale of a middle-class boy based in Prayagraj. He toils in a tiny printing press in Civil Lines. He is literally working all day and coming home in the evening. At times, he sits by the riverside to relax from his routine. He is creative and loves to draw sketches of the historic ghats. He meets Zoya at the time of the Kumbh Mela. She is quite bold and works as a cheerful journalist. Coming from Delhi, she is working on a documentary project. Zoya gets help from Aaarav to help him with the printing materials, and their story warms up.

Cast and Crew

Nothing much about the cast is out till now; however, the leading actress is Ambika Vani. It has been helmed by Arvind Babbal. Arvind Babbal is known for his work of pieces in romance.

Reception

This is going viral on social media for its intriguing and relatable story with the viewers. It has no IMDb rating yet as it is going to air soon.

