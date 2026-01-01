Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • CNAP vs Truecaller: How India’s Official Caller ID System Differs From the Popular App

CNAP vs Truecaller: How India’s Official Caller ID System Differs From the Popular App

CNAP displays verified caller names via telecom networks, while Truecaller identifies and blocks spam with community data.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 January 2026 16:00 IST
CNAP vs Truecaller: How India’s Official Caller ID System Differs From the Popular App

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Both CNAP and Truecaller source caller information in different ways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CNAP, or Caller Name Presentation, is a TRAI project
  • It does not require an Internet connection
  • Truecaller uses real-time signal and community data to spot spam calls
Advertisement

CNAP vs Truecaller: Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) is a recent initiative by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which shows the names of unknown callers on your phone without having to download an app or pay for a subscription. Its wider testing phase started last month, and it is now being made available to individuals via a phased rollout. Ever since the technology arrived, many have wondered whether it would render caller ID apps, such as Truecaller, useless. However, the reality is more nuanced.

What Is CNAP?

TRAI describes CNAP as a system that lets users see the caller's official registered name when a phone call comes in. Unlike traditional network caller ID, which typically shows only the number, CNAP uses the KYC-verified subscriber details held by telecom operators to match the caller's number to the name associated with that SIM during registration. 

The CNAP framework is being introduced in phases across 4G and 5G networks, with plans to expand to older technologies later. Since the name is drawn directly from the telecom operator's database, it does not rely on Internet access or third-party apps for basic name display, and users may see the name on screen as calls ring in. Some telecom companies have already begun testing it in selected regions, and wider availability is expected through a staged rollout by March or April 2026. 

CNAP operates at the network level through the telecom infrastructure itself. Each operator maintains a database linking phone numbers with registered names from official KYC data, such as documents provided during SIM activation. When someone calls, the network retrieves and displays the verified name automatically. TRAI has also provided mechanisms for users who prefer not to display their name to opt out via Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) settings. 

The primary aim behind CNAP is to offer a built-in, standardised, and verified caller ID across networks without requiring an app download or reliance on crowdsourced community data. Telecom vendors have been asked to ensure device support within months of the official rollout.

What Is Truecaller?

Most of us are already familiar with Truecaller, a caller ID and spam detection app, available on both Android and iOS. The Stockholm, Sweden-based platform offers a wide range of features, including artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, but the abovementioned is why it became popular. 

Unlike CNAP, Truecaller's database is built from user-generated information and real-time signals from community activity, which means it can tag numbers as spam, business, or personal based on patterns observed across its user base. In addition to showing caller names, Truecaller offers features such as spam and fraud detection, automatic call blocking, and global identity searches that go beyond basic name display. 

Truecaller also maintains a global business directory with verified identities, logo badges for trusted numbers, and context like reason for call or frequency insights. Its real-time spam lists and community flags are updated constantly through usage patterns, and it requires users to register with a mobile number to access its services. 

CNAP vs Truecaller: Key Differences Explained

The key difference between CNAP and Truecaller lies in the source and method of identifying the caller. CNAP pulls the caller's name directly from the telecom operator's verified records without needing an external app or Internet connection. This makes it a built-in network solution that shows the name registered during SIM KYC processes and is expected to be standard across all supported devices once fully rolled out. 

Truecaller's approach, by contrast, is app-based and depends on crowdsourced and community-generated data. It enriches caller ID with insights such as spam labels, business tags, global coverage and patterns from millions of users, but it requires installation and periodic updates. The names and tags shown by Truecaller are based on aggregated usage and can differ from official KYC names when the number changes hands or community tags vary. 

Another difference is functionality. CNAP aims to produce the verified registered name in real time through networks, whereas Truecaller adds layers such as spam blocking, fraud scoring, call reasons and community insights that go beyond simple name display. Truecaller also extends its services to block messages, offer voicemail features and support contextual search, which are not part of CNAP's core caller name function.

CNAP vs Truecaller: So, Which One Is Better?

Both CNAP and Truecaller are designed to make it easier for mobile users to understand who is calling, but they operate in fundamentally different ways, as explained above. But both have their own shortcomings, too. While CNAP is limited in functionality by design, using Truecaller's feature-rich experience means giving the app invasive permissions that some users might not be comfortable with.

So, if you are someone who cares more about their privacy and is not bothered by spam calls or cares about their identification, then CNAP will be a more useful tool. However, if you value spam detection and the other features, and are comfortable with the app accessing and storing your data, then Truecaller is a more powerful option that you can opt for.

FAQs

1. What does CNAP stand for?
CNAP stands for Calling Name Presentation, a network-level feature that displays the caller's registered name. 

2. How does CNAP get the caller's name?
It retrieves the name from the telecom operator's KYC-verified database linked to the caller's SIM registration. 

3. Do you need the Internet for CNAP?
No. CNAP works at the telecom network level and does not require an internet connection for basic caller name display. 

4. What platforms support Truecaller?
Truecaller is available on Android and iOS devices. 

5. Does Truecaller identify spam?
Yes. Truecaller uses community signals and user data to detect and block spam and fraudulent calls. 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: CNAP vs Truecaller, CNAP, Truecaller, Spam Calls
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
A Legacy of Mettle: The Bharat Benz Story Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch it Online
The Demon Hunter OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
CNAP vs Truecaller: How India’s Official Caller ID System Differs From the Popular App
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Roundup: Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Mask OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action-Packed Thriller Online?
  3. New Year 2026: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini and More
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Campaign Review: A New Low for the Franchise
  5. CNAP vs Truecaller: Which Is Better at Identifying Spam Calls?
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say
  2. CNAP vs Truecaller: How India’s Official Caller ID System Differs From the Popular App
  3. Prayagraj Ki Love Story Set to Stream Soon on Hungama OTT
  4. Mask OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action-Packed Thriller Online?
  5. New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Other AI Tools
  6. NASA’s Chandra Spots Champagne Cluster Formed by a Massive Galaxy Collision
  7. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends Stunning Sunrise-and-Sunset Holiday Postcard from Mars
  8. Oppo Find X9s Key Specifications Leaked Again; Might Also Launch in India
  9. Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro to Be Equipped With Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity Chips, Tipster Claims
  10. Vivo V70 Presence on IMDA Certification Database Points to Imminent Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »