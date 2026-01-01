CNAP vs Truecaller: Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) is a recent initiative by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which shows the names of unknown callers on your phone without having to download an app or pay for a subscription. Its wider testing phase started last month, and it is now being made available to individuals via a phased rollout. Ever since the technology arrived, many have wondered whether it would render caller ID apps, such as Truecaller, useless. However, the reality is more nuanced.

What Is CNAP?

TRAI describes CNAP as a system that lets users see the caller's official registered name when a phone call comes in. Unlike traditional network caller ID, which typically shows only the number, CNAP uses the KYC-verified subscriber details held by telecom operators to match the caller's number to the name associated with that SIM during registration.

The CNAP framework is being introduced in phases across 4G and 5G networks, with plans to expand to older technologies later. Since the name is drawn directly from the telecom operator's database, it does not rely on Internet access or third-party apps for basic name display, and users may see the name on screen as calls ring in. Some telecom companies have already begun testing it in selected regions, and wider availability is expected through a staged rollout by March or April 2026.

CNAP operates at the network level through the telecom infrastructure itself. Each operator maintains a database linking phone numbers with registered names from official KYC data, such as documents provided during SIM activation. When someone calls, the network retrieves and displays the verified name automatically. TRAI has also provided mechanisms for users who prefer not to display their name to opt out via Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) settings.

The primary aim behind CNAP is to offer a built-in, standardised, and verified caller ID across networks without requiring an app download or reliance on crowdsourced community data. Telecom vendors have been asked to ensure device support within months of the official rollout.

What Is Truecaller?

Most of us are already familiar with Truecaller, a caller ID and spam detection app, available on both Android and iOS. The Stockholm, Sweden-based platform offers a wide range of features, including artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, but the abovementioned is why it became popular.

Unlike CNAP, Truecaller's database is built from user-generated information and real-time signals from community activity, which means it can tag numbers as spam, business, or personal based on patterns observed across its user base. In addition to showing caller names, Truecaller offers features such as spam and fraud detection, automatic call blocking, and global identity searches that go beyond basic name display.

Truecaller also maintains a global business directory with verified identities, logo badges for trusted numbers, and context like reason for call or frequency insights. Its real-time spam lists and community flags are updated constantly through usage patterns, and it requires users to register with a mobile number to access its services.

CNAP vs Truecaller: Key Differences Explained

The key difference between CNAP and Truecaller lies in the source and method of identifying the caller. CNAP pulls the caller's name directly from the telecom operator's verified records without needing an external app or Internet connection. This makes it a built-in network solution that shows the name registered during SIM KYC processes and is expected to be standard across all supported devices once fully rolled out.

Truecaller's approach, by contrast, is app-based and depends on crowdsourced and community-generated data. It enriches caller ID with insights such as spam labels, business tags, global coverage and patterns from millions of users, but it requires installation and periodic updates. The names and tags shown by Truecaller are based on aggregated usage and can differ from official KYC names when the number changes hands or community tags vary.

Another difference is functionality. CNAP aims to produce the verified registered name in real time through networks, whereas Truecaller adds layers such as spam blocking, fraud scoring, call reasons and community insights that go beyond simple name display. Truecaller also extends its services to block messages, offer voicemail features and support contextual search, which are not part of CNAP's core caller name function.

CNAP vs Truecaller: So, Which One Is Better?

Both CNAP and Truecaller are designed to make it easier for mobile users to understand who is calling, but they operate in fundamentally different ways, as explained above. But both have their own shortcomings, too. While CNAP is limited in functionality by design, using Truecaller's feature-rich experience means giving the app invasive permissions that some users might not be comfortable with.

So, if you are someone who cares more about their privacy and is not bothered by spam calls or cares about their identification, then CNAP will be a more useful tool. However, if you value spam detection and the other features, and are comfortable with the app accessing and storing your data, then Truecaller is a more powerful option that you can opt for.

FAQs

1. What does CNAP stand for?

CNAP stands for Calling Name Presentation, a network-level feature that displays the caller's registered name.

2. How does CNAP get the caller's name?

It retrieves the name from the telecom operator's KYC-verified database linked to the caller's SIM registration.

3. Do you need the Internet for CNAP?

No. CNAP works at the telecom network level and does not require an internet connection for basic caller name display.

4. What platforms support Truecaller?

Truecaller is available on Android and iOS devices.

5. Does Truecaller identify spam?

Yes. Truecaller uses community signals and user data to detect and block spam and fraudulent calls.