Technology News
English Edition

Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say

Sensitive radio observations show no evidence of alien technology from interstellar object 3I/ATLAS.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 January 2026 17:09 IST
Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say

Photo Credit: NASA

Green Bank Telescope scans find no artificial radio signals from interstellar object 3I/ATLAS.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Deepest radio scan of 3I/ATLAS finds no alien signals
  • All detected signals traced to Earth-based interference
  • The object shows normal comet-like features
Advertisement

The interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS has piqued widespread interest since it was spotted entering our solar system on July 1, 2025, and led to speculation online about whether or not it could be alien technology. These ideas have gained traction since only two such objects have been observed to enter the solar system. To challenge these assertions, researchers conducted the most sensitive radio observations ever with the Green Bank Telescope. The new results reveal no signs of 3I/ATLAS transmitting signals associated with advanced civilisations, pointing instead to a natural cosmic origin.

Breakthrough Listen Observations Find 3I/ATLAS Shows Natural, Comet-Like Signals

According to a study posted on the arXiv preprint server, the observations were made on December 18, 2025, as part of the Breakthrough Listen programme, just one day before the object's closest approach to Earth. The researchers scanned radio frequencies between 1 and 12 gigahertz, a range commonly considered efficient for interstellar communication, and analysed the data for any artificial patterns.

3I/ATLAS becomes the third interstellar visitor discovered, after 1I/‘Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. Although early rumours centred on unexplained characteristics, astronomers claim that this object exhibits typical comet features like a coma and a compact, non-elongated nucleus. Similar speculation had surrounded earlier interstellar objects before natural explanations became clear.

Radio Scan of 3I/ATLAS Rules Out Artificial Signals, Favors Natural Origin

The radio search initially detected more than 471,000 possible signals. After filtering out background noise and Earth-based interference, only nine events remained, all of which were traced to known radio contamination. The researchers noted that no continuous artificial transmitter stronger than 0.1 watts was detected at the object's location.

Scientists report multiwavelength studies of 3I/ATLAS show no technosignatures yet; ongoing observations, including space telescopes, strongly support a natural origin.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Interstellar Objects, 3I/ATLAS, Technosignatures, Radio astronomy, SETI, Breakthrough Listen
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fast Fashion, Delivery Apps Like Blinkit, Swiggy Tap India's Next Billion Consumers
Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Use Flexible OLED Screens Sourced From Chinese Supplier: Report

Related Stories

Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Roundup: Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Mask OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action-Packed Thriller Online?
  3. New Year 2026: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini and More
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Campaign Review: A New Low for the Franchise
  5. CNAP vs Truecaller: Which Is Better at Identifying Spam Calls?
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Fails Alien Test, Scientists Say
  2. CNAP vs Truecaller: How India’s Official Caller ID System Differs From the Popular App
  3. Prayagraj Ki Love Story Set to Stream Soon on Hungama OTT
  4. Mask OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Action-Packed Thriller Online?
  5. New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Other AI Tools
  6. NASA’s Chandra Spots Champagne Cluster Formed by a Massive Galaxy Collision
  7. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Sends Stunning Sunrise-and-Sunset Holiday Postcard from Mars
  8. Oppo Find X9s Key Specifications Leaked Again; Might Also Launch in India
  9. Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro to Be Equipped With Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity Chips, Tipster Claims
  10. Vivo V70 Presence on IMDA Certification Database Points to Imminent Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »