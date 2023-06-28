Technology News

OnePlus Nord 3 5G to get UFS 3.1 256GB storage, Will Feature ‘Flagship Grade’ Chipset

OnePlus Nord 3 is set to launch in India at its Summer launch event on July 5

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 June 2023 18:35 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 5G to get UFS 3.1 256GB storage, Will Feature ‘Flagship Grade’ Chipset

OnePlus Nord 3 will sport a flat display

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is all set to launch on July 5 in India. It is still a few days away from its debut, but the company has been teasing the specifications and design details for the phone via its landing page on Amazon. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed the storage capacity and a few other specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3. The smartphone will pack a triple rear camera setup housed in two circular camera modules. The handset will also have two LED flashes and OnePlus branding on its back.

According to the OnePlus Nord 3 5G product page on Amazon, the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus will pack 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a flagship-grade chipset. However, the listing doesn't reveal the name of the chipset. The phone's design as well as a few other details have also been confirmed via the listing. The OnePlus Nord 3 will sport a flat display as the company has removed the plastic screen frame. Additionally, the phone will ship with a triple rear camera setup housed in two circular camera modules, accompanied by two LED flashes.

Other than these, the company has also confirmed an alert slider on the phone's right edge and two different colour options for the handset —Tempest Gray and Misty Green. Furthermore, the phone will also have OnePlus branding on its back panel.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 3's RAM and camera specifications have also surfaced online in recent leaks. The smartphone will reportedly pack up to 16GB of RAM and may offer support for RAM-Vita, which is the OnePlus' version of virtual RAM. The phone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor on the back with support for optical image stabilisation.

A previous leak also claimed that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It is speculated to sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
