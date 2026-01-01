Technology News
English Edition
New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Other AI Tools

These creative AI prompts will help you generate unique New Year 2026 greetings from ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI tools.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 January 2026 06:00 IST
New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Other AI Tools

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Natalie Kinnear

New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: Use these ready-made prompts to wish your loved ones

Highlights
  • You can customise AI prompts for different groups of people
  • Writing a clear brief helps generate desired prompts
  • ChatGPT and Gemini both support multilingual prompts
New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: The New Year is often the peak occasion for personalised digital interactions, and in 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) tools have quietly become part of that ritual. Instead of generic forwards, more users are turning to chatbots to craft messages that sound intentional and tailored. Whether it's ChatGPT's polished tone, Gemini's creative flair, or Claude's refined structure, AI platforms have been widely used to generate customised greetings, multilingual text and stylised formats. However, there is a risk of sounding generic if your prompt is not clear and detailed.

Writing Personalised Prompts for New Year 2026 Greetings

While AI has democratised access to creative and personalised messages, chatbots do not magically know what you want. They respond to instructions, or prompts, that guide them on tone, structure, audience and context. A good prompt works like a clear brief. It tells the AI what to write, how to write it, and who it is for.

The better the brief, the better the output. In the context of New Year wishes, prompts help users avoid sounding generic while keeping the sentiment intact. Below are five creative prompts that can be used across leading AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude, and more for personalised wishes.

Top 5 AI Prompts for Customised New Year Wishes

Feel free to copy and paste these prompts, or add your own twist to them:

Prompt 1: Short and Warm Message for Friends

Write a crisp, warm and slightly witty New Year wish for my friends. Keep it casual but meaningful. Mention shared memories in a subtle, natural way. No hashtags, no emojis. Max 20 words.

Sample greeting (generated using ChatGPT): Here's to more unfiltered conversations, last-minute plans and stories only we can tell. Happy New Year, you lot.

Appropriate for: Close friend groups who appreciate humour without fluff. Ideal for people who want to sound natural, fun and emotionally present with friends.

Prompt 2: A Poetic Greeting For the Loved Ones

Create a poetic New Year message for someone I care about. Four lines, 6–8 words per line. Gentle, heartfelt and clear. No rhyming cliches. End it with “Happy New Year 2026”

Sample greeting (generated using Gemini): The quiet dawn brings light to you, May gentle rhythms guide your coming days, I hold your heart in every thought, A year of peace and simple grace. Happy New Year 2026

Appropriate for: Partner, best friends, or family members you are close to. Best for anyone who wants emotion-led writing that feels personal, not recycled.

Prompt 3: A Formal New Year Message for Colleagues

Write a semi-formal New Year wish for colleagues. Two sentences. Neutral tone, no motivational slogans, no emojis. Include a subtle nod to teamwork.

Sample greeting (generated using ChatGPT): Wishing you all a steady and fulfilling 2026. It's been a year of tight deadlines, shared problem-solving and teamwork that kept things moving. Happy New Year.

Appropriate for: Workplace peers, project teams, cross-functional colleagues. Perfect for professionals who want clarity and sincerity without sounding inspirational or promotional.

Prompt 4: A Polite New Year Wish for Teachers

Write a polite and thoughtful New Year 2026 message for my teachers. The tone should be respectful and appreciative, acknowledging their hard work and guidance over the past year. Keep it concise, about 3-4 sentences, and focus on wishing them a restorative break and a successful year ahead. Please conclude with 'Happy New Year 2026'.

Sample greeting (generated using ChatGPT): Thank you for your unwavering guidance, dedication and care throughout the past year. I truly appreciate the hard work you put into shaping our learning and supporting us at every step. Wishing you a restful, restorative break and a year ahead filled with good health, success and fulfilment. Happy New Year 2026!

Appropriate for: Students and individuals who want to wish their favourite teachers, instructors, and life coaches.

Prompt 5: A Personalised Audio/Video Style Script Request

Write a 30-word New Year message styled like a voiceover script. Keep it steady, clear and structured. No hype, no hashtags.

Sample greeting (generated using Gemini): New Year, take one. Less noise, better focus. More meals together, fewer cancelled plans. Same squad, more stories. 2026, we're ready. Happy New Year.

Appropriate for: Creators, reviewers, and people sending scripted greetings. This is apt for anyone who wants messages that feel structured like spoken lines, not typed forwards.

Quick tips when using AI for greetings

Do not over-stuff your prompts. A clear structure always beats a long one. Include details like audience, word count, tone, language mix, and what to avoid. Each AI chatbot interprets instructions differently, but they all follow the same base principle: clear brief in, clean copy out. When the brief is vague, the output becomes vague too. The above prompts remove that ambiguity.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Other AI Tools
