Vivo V70 Presence on IMDA Certification Database Points to Imminent Release

Vivo V70 was recently spotted on the FCC certification website in the US.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 16:43 IST
Vivo V70 Presence on IMDA Certification Database Points to Imminent Release

Vivo V70 is expected to succeed this year's Vivo V60 (pictured)

  • Vivo V70 will reportedly feature 5G connectivity
  • Vivo V70 is expected to ship with Android 16
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
The Vivo V70, which is expected to succeed the company's Vivo V60 handset, has already been listed on multiple certification websites. The purported smartphone has also reportedly received approval from a telecom regulator in Singapore, in yet another sign that \its global launch could be near. The listing also reveals the connectivity options of the Vivo V70. The handset is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 7 series chipset as its predecessor. It will reportedly be offered in at least a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Vivo V70 Spotted on Singapore's IMDA Website With Model Number V2538

The Tech Outlook reports that a Vivo smartphone with the model number V2538 has been approved by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). While the listing itself does not reveal the name of the phone, this particular model is said to be the purported Vivo V70. The handset was spotted on the website with 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

This is in line with the Vivo V70's listing on the US FCC database, which suggested that it could be launched globally with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth, and NFC. It will also reportedly run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is said to be sold in select markets in at least a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage configuration. However, the company is yet to confirm these details. Hence, the same should be read with a pinch of salt.

The Vivo V70 has also been spotted on Geekbench in the past, giving us a fair idea about its performance. The handset reportedly managed to score 1,235 points in single core performance and 3,920 points in multi core performance. It was listed with an octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, featuring one prime core, three performance cores, and four efficiency cores. The SoC is said to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz. Vivo's purported V70 could also feature an Adreno 722 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

As mentioned above, it is expected to succeed this year's Vivo V60, which was launched in India in August at a starting price of Rs. 36,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is offered in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colourways. To recap, the Vivo V60 is equipped with a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. For optics, it carries a triple rear camera unit with Zeiss optics, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 5G, Vivo V70 Launch, Vivo V70 Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Chipset Launched For Mid-Ranged Phones, Brings Efficiency Gains

