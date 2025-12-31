Oppo Find X9s Key Specifications Leaked Again; Might Also Launch in India

Oppo may expand its Find X9 lineup in India with a new compact flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X9s, and the specifications of this handset have surfaced online once again. After earlier reports hinted at the purported handset, fresh leaks now reiterate key hardware details, suggesting that Oppo is preparing the phone for a possible launch in early 2026. The handset is expected to be smaller than the other models in the Find X9 series, and it could resemble the Oppo Find X8s. The Oppo Find X9 Pro launched in India in November alongside the standard Find X9.

Oppo Find X9s India Launch Timeline Tipped as Key Specifications Leaked Again

According to an X post by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Oppo Find X9s is expected to debut around March 2026. The tipster added that the handset is also likely to launch in India. However, it's best to take this claim with a grain of salt, as there's no word from the company on any plans for a Find X9s model, and its predecessor was not launched in the country.

The Oppo Find X9s is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED or OLED display with 1.5K resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is also said to use LTPS technology, allowing it to switch between fixed refresh rates. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500+ chipset, positioning it firmly in the flagship performance segment.

Oppo is reportedly considering a new rear camera setup for the Find X9s that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. If accurate, this would mark a significant shift from the Oppo Find X8s, which features a Hasselblad-tuned triple 50-megapixel camera system.

The Oppo Find X9s is tipped to pack a 7,000mAh battery, which would be notable for a phone with a 6.3-inch display. Wireless charging support is also expected. For comparison, the Find X8s houses a 5,700mAh battery.

Other features mentioned in the latest Oppo Find X9s leaks include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display, a metal frame, and an IP68 or IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Oppo Find X9 series currently includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which launched in India on November 18. The company didn't launch the Oppo Find X8s model in the country after its global debut in April, and it's unclear whether its successor will make its debut.