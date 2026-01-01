Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Roundup: Know About the Expected Launch Timeline, Price in India, and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Roundup: Know About the Expected Launch Timeline, Price in India, and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to comprise the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 January 2026 10:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Roundup: Know About the Expected Launch Timeline, Price in India, and Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 could feature triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series might feature an Exynos 2600 SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Samsung Galaxy S26 series will reportedly be launched by the South Korean tech giant in global markets, including India, in Q1 2026. The lineup is said to comprise three models, which could be named the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. All three phones are expected to be powered by Samsung's latest 2nm Exynos 2600 chip in select markets, and Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC in other regions. Various specifications and features of the Galaxy S26 series have surfaced online, giving us a good look at its camera configurations, pricing, design, and battery capacity.

Here is everything that you need to know before the global unveiling of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series. As the tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the flagship lineup, the following information is based on leaks and rumours.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Timeline (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was earlier expected to be launched globally by the South Korean tech giant during its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25, 2026. However, subsequent reports later contradicted this launch date, claiming that the event will be hosted this month, instead of late February. The company is also expected to confirm the same in the coming days.

samsung galaxy s25 series main big gadgets 360

Samsung generally launches its flagship Galaxy S series phones in India and other global markets around the same time. Moreover, the handsets go on sale in different regions soon after their release. However, this time it could be different. Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series might not go on sale until March.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S26 series price in India is yet to be revealed by the tech giant. However, reports suggest that all three phones in the lineup could be launched at significantly higher prices than their predecessors due to the rising price of components.

For reference, the standard Galaxy S25 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 80,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM +512GB storage option was priced at Rs. 92,999. The Galaxy S25+ was launched at Rs. 99,999 for the 256GB storage model and Rs. 1,11,999 for the 512GB model.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price in India was set at Rs. 1,29,999, Rs. 1,41,999, and Rs. 1,65,999 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations. While the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are offered in Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint colourways, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is sold in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Whitesilver shades.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Coming to the design, specifications, and features of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, the tech giant has not revealed anything yet. However, various reports in the past have highlighted the same. Most recently, a tipster shared a few images of the dummy models of Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26, giving a peek into what the phones might look like.

Design

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to offer iterative changes over its predecessor. The leaked images of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra showed the phones in black and white colourways. The two phones appear to feature slightly redesigned rear camera modules, too. On the standard model, the three camera lenses appeared inside a pill-shaped deco, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra was shown to feature two additional lenses outside the camera island.

Both handsets could boast a flat rear panel and a flat metal frame. The SIM tray, USB Type-C port, microphone cutout, and speaker grille were shown to be placed on the bottom. Interestingly, the S-Pen stylus on the dummy Galaxy S26 Ultra could be repositioned to the corner of the frame.

Display

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be equipped with a 6.9-inch QHD Samsung M14 OLED display with a new AI privacy feature. Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S26 is said to sport a smaller 6.3-inch QHD resolution Samsung M14 OLED display.

galaxy s25 ultra review1

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with identical features as the Ultra and the vanilla Galaxy S26 models. Additionally, the entire lineup is said to deliver up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

Performance and OS

The entire Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in a few markets. Meanwhile, in other markets, including South Korea, the tech giant will reportedly equip the handsets with its flagship Exynos 2600 SoC, which is built on a 2nm process.

Additionally, the Galaxy S26 lineup might ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Camera

The camera configuration on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is reportedly going to be similar to its predecessor. However, the Ultra model might offer a few camera improvements, including reduced lens flare under direct sunlight. The company has also managed to resolve an issue where the subject's skin might appear with a yellow tint, according to a report.

Samsung's rumoured Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly carry a quad rear camera unit, with a 200-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities, and another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could be equipped with triple rear camera setups. Both handsets might feature an updated 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, offering 3x optical zoom.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly pack a 5,400mAh battery, which would be slightly larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 5,000mAh cell. The phone could feature 60W wired fast charging support, too, which might be marketed as Super Fast Charging 3.0. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could be equipped with 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh batteries, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
New Year 2026 Custom Greetings: 5 Best AI Prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Other AI Tools

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Roundup: Know About the Expected Launch Timeline, Price in India, and Specifications
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Tech News in Hindi
