Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro to Be Equipped With Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity Chips, Tipster Claims

MediaTek has yet to launch the Dimensity 8500 and Dimensity 9500e processors, which are expected to debut in early 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 December 2025 18:54 IST
Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro to Be Equipped With Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity Chips, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 4 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi could announce the Redmi Turbo 5 series in February next year
  • Redmi Turbo 4 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset
  • Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is said to come with a 9,000mAh battery
Xiaomi is expected to launch the purported Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Pro in China soon, and several leaks have already hinted at an imminent debut. A new leak suggests that both models will run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The Redmi Turbo 5 series is likely to come with upgrades over the previous Turbo 4 series. The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is said to come with a 9,000mAh battery paired with 100W fast charging. The standard Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to feature a smaller 8,000mAh battery, but retain the same 100W charging support.

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Specifications (Expected)

Weibo user Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) claims that the upcoming Redmi smartpghones will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The standard Redmi Turbo 5 is tipped to run on the Dimensity 8500 SoC, while the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro is said to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500e SoC. It's worth noting that the Taiwanese chipmaker has yet to unveil both these rumoured processors.

Both Dimensity 8500 and Dimensity 9500e processors are likely to debut in early 2026, and the Redmi Turbo 5 lineup could be the first phones to feature them. The Dimensity 8500 is said to be built on TSMC's 4nm process and is likely to deliver a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz.

On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500e reportedly has a faster clock speed: 3.73GHz. It is said to be equipped with a G925 MP12 GPU. The processor could be manufactured using TSMC's 3nm N3E process technology.

Earlier reports suggested that the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro will ship with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset, respectively. For comparison, the Redmi Turbo 4 was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, while the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro came with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Xiaomi could announce the Redmi Turbo 5 series at the beginning of February in China, alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro was recently spotted on China's 3C certification website with model number 2602BRT18C. It is expected to come with a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The Redmi Turbo 5 could come with an 8,000mAh battery and support for 100W wired fast charging. It is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro, Redmi Turbo 5 Series, Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications, Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

