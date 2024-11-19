Technology News
English Edition

Goldman Sachs Plans to Spin Out Blockchain-Based Digital Assets Platform : Report

Goldman Sachs' new company would focus on catering to institutional investors.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2024 18:55 IST
Goldman Sachs Plans to Spin Out Blockchain-Based Digital Assets Platform : Report

Photo Credit: Goldman Sachs

This platform will be created as an individual company to focus on catering to institutional investors

Highlights
  • Goldman Sachs has been dabbling in crypto for a while
  • The bank has seen rise in interest around crypto among family businesses
  • Goldman is also looking to resume Bitcoin-backed services
Advertisement

Goldman Sachs is looking to venture deeper into crypto-related services. In an interaction with Bloomberg News, Global Head of Digital Assets Mathew McDermott said that the new crypto platform currently under work would focus on facilitating traditional trading and crypto transactions on blockchain networks. The development comes days after pro-crypto billionaire Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the US – a decision that dramatically raised Bitcoin's value to over $93,000 (roughly Rs. 78.5 lakh).

At present the New York-headquartered bank is in talks with various other fintech and Web3 firms, to equip the crypto platform with various features, the report by Bloomberg said.

This crypto platform, that could take between 12 to 18 months to launch, will be created as an individual company that would focus on catering to institutional investors and large-scale financial firms.

The interest of institutional investors in crypto has risen exponentially. In a recent conversation with Gadgets360, Catherine Chen, the Head of VIP and institutional investors at Binance said that the launch of crypto ETFs in the US and other parts of the world have made these virtual digital assets more accessible for big investors to experiment with, through traditional market places, without going through the efforts of signing up on crypto exchanges.

A report by Goldman revealed that crypto investments by family businesses have spiked from 16 percent in 2021 to 32 percent in 2023.

According to McDermott, the idea behind Goldman working on this Web3 project is to offer large-scale investors and family businesses a crypto platform that is ‘industry owned' — essentially linked to an established traditional banking player.

Moving forward, the investment bank is also looking to resume lending services backed by Bitcoin, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs has been dabbling in crypto-related services for a while now. In May 2022, the bank offered its first ever Bitcoin-backed loan to Coinbase.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Goldman Sachs, Crypto Firms, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi K80 Series Confirmed to Launch in Last Week of November; Display Details Revealed

Related Stories

Goldman Sachs Plans to Spin Out Blockchain-Based Digital Assets Platform : Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  2. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  3. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  5. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  6. Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Launched
  7. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  8. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy S25 Series Price to Compete With Apple
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55 With Android 15 Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Beta Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher With One Year Unlimited 5G Data Launched: Price, Benefits
  2. Instagram Will Let Users Reset Their Content Recommendations
  3. ANI Sues OpenAI for Unsanctioned Content Use in AI Training
  4. Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches THE ISRO GSAT-20 Satellite
  5. Goldman Sachs Plans to Spin Out Blockchain-Based Digital Assets Platform : Report
  6. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, ROG Phone 9 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. ChatGPT Outperformed Doctors in Diagnosing Diseases and Medical Conditions, Says Study
  8. Redmi K80 Series Confirmed to Launch in Last Week of November; Display Details Revealed
  9. India Plans to Build Moon-Orbiting Space Station by 2040: Report
  10. Google Reveals How AI Helped the Company Make Notable Scientific Breakthroughs in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »