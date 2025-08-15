Technology News
Red Letter Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Short Film

Written, directed, and produced by Ajit Arora, Red Letter is an Indian thriller short film that is now streaming on digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 August 2025 17:12 IST
Red Letter Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Short Film

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Hindi crime-suspense drama now streaming exclusively on ShemarooMe for viewers

  • Red Letter is an Indian thriller short film
  • The film explores themes of self-discovery,the past, nightmares, and more
  • Currently Streaming on ShemarooMe
Following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most anticipated short films, Red Letter, is now premiering on digital screens. Written and directed by Ajit Arora, this short film follows Abhi, a man haunted by recurring nightmares. His nightmares of a hand guiding him towards a cave make him curious to reach there, and that's when he obtains a letter. The letter dates back to 1890, where it reveals an Asur and his abuse of the children. Abhi and his wife then begin to investigate and delve deep into the past to uncover unanswered questions.

When and Where to Watch Red Letter

The short film is currently streaming on ShemarooMe. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Red Letter

This Ajit Arora directorial revolves around Abhi, portrayed by Ajit Arora himself, who is haunted by recurring nightmares. He is constantly followed by a hand, guiding him into a cave. To receive answers to his dreams, he, along with his archeologist wife, visits a cave and finds a letter. Written in the year 1890, the letter describes about an Asur and his child abuse history. These dreams must be connected with this Asur. As Abhi dives deep into the past, he finds some of the most unexpected answers and shocking revelations. Was he the Asur? Watch now.

Cast and Crew of Red Letter

Red Letter stars Ajit Arora in the lead role, supported by Karishma Thakur. Other cast includes Javaid Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Affan Shah, Nizam Bhat, Kavita Virmani, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Gulraj Singh, while the cinematographer of the movie is Suresh Beesaveni.

Reception of Red Letter

This short film was released on August 9th, 2025, and has received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of Red Letter is 8.4/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Hindi, Crime, Suspense, Thriller, Mystery, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Red Letter Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Short Film
