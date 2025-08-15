Astronomers Discover "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy Packed with Star-Forming Clumps in the Early Universe

An astronomer studying galaxies has identified one that contains more than a dozen compact clumps with a diameter of 15 that are in a star-forming stage, which is astonishing as it exceeds expectations in a galaxy that dates from the universe's early years. "Cosmic Grapes" is the nickname given to the galaxy that contains more than 15 star-forming clumps arranged in a structure resembling a galaxy with a rotating disk of bright purple grapes, for which the galaxy is believed to have formed around 930 million years after the Big Bang.

Discovery of the "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy

According to NASA, JWST, astronomers from the University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory and ALMA participated in finding the galaxy with the use of gravitational lensing, meaning a galaxy situated in the foreground, RXCJ0600-2007, acts as a lens to magnify the background more distant objects.

"RXCJ0600-2007 is one of the strongest gravitational lenses for distant galaxies that has ever been found," stated study lead author Seiji Fujimoto. Fujimoto concluded that with the use of some of the world's advanced telescopes, along with the natural magnification, there was a powerful opportunity to study the internal structure of a galaxy in a very sensitive manner.

Gravitational Lensing Reveals Early Universe Secrets

Starting the research at UT Austin and now at the University of Toronto brought him to these conclusions. Collecting more than a hundred hours of telescope observations to study the Cosmic Grapes galaxy, the rest of the team pulled together enough resources to examine the object in a disk-shaped manner.

This was also possible due to the previously captured images by ALMA and JWST, which showed strong resolution with more detail than the rest of the telescopes. Our observations reveal that massive, dense, compact clumps dominate some early galaxies' young starlight, were the words brought together by Mike Boylan-Kolchin at UT Austin, stating that the hypothesis known was wrong. So, along with him, the rest also agreed that the structure had an incredibly dense yet massive and compact equilibrium.