Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronomers Discover "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy Packed with Star Forming Clumps in the Early Universe

Astronomers Discover "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy Packed with Star-Forming Clumps in the Early Universe

Astronomers have identified a rare galaxy from the early universe, nicknamed "Cosmic Grapes.”

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 August 2025 19:14 IST
Astronomers Discover

Photo Credit: NSF/AUI/NSF NRAO/B.Saxton

JWST used gravitational lensing to discover distant galaxy behind RXCJ0600-2007

Highlights
  • "Cosmic Grapes" galaxy contains over 15 compact, star-forming clumps
  • JWST and ALMA revealed galaxy formed 930 million years post-Big Bang
  • Discovery made possible through gravitational lensing by RXCJ0600-2007
Advertisement

An astronomer studying galaxies has identified one that contains more than a dozen compact clumps with a diameter of 15 that are in a star-forming stage, which is astonishing as it exceeds expectations in a galaxy that dates from the universe's early years. "Cosmic Grapes" is the nickname given to the galaxy that contains more than 15 star-forming clumps arranged in a structure resembling a galaxy with a rotating disk of bright purple grapes, for which the galaxy is believed to have formed around 930 million years after the Big Bang.

Discovery of the "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy

According to NASA, JWST, astronomers from the University of Texas at Austin's McDonald Observatory and ALMA participated in finding the galaxy with the use of gravitational lensing, meaning a galaxy situated in the foreground, RXCJ0600-2007, acts as a lens to magnify the background more distant objects.

"RXCJ0600-2007 is one of the strongest gravitational lenses for distant galaxies that has ever been found," stated study lead author Seiji Fujimoto. Fujimoto concluded that with the use of some of the world's advanced telescopes, along with the natural magnification, there was a powerful opportunity to study the internal structure of a galaxy in a very sensitive manner.

Gravitational Lensing Reveals Early Universe Secrets

Starting the research at UT Austin and now at the University of Toronto brought him to these conclusions. Collecting more than a hundred hours of telescope observations to study the Cosmic Grapes galaxy, the rest of the team pulled together enough resources to examine the object in a disk-shaped manner.

This was also possible due to the previously captured images by ALMA and JWST, which showed strong resolution with more detail than the rest of the telescopes. Our observations reveal that massive, dense, compact clumps dominate some early galaxies' young starlight, were the words brought together by Mike Boylan-Kolchin at UT Austin, stating that the hypothesis known was wrong. So, along with him, the rest also agreed that the structure had an incredibly dense yet massive and compact equilibrium.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cosmic Grapes Galaxy, JWST Discoveries, Early Universe Galaxies, ALMA Observations, Gravitational Lensing, Galaxy Formation, Astronomy News, RXCJ0600-2007
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
FASTag Annual Pass: How to Apply This Independence Day, a Step-by-Step Guide
OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India
Astronomers Discover "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy Packed with Star-Forming Clumps in the Early Universe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Saare Jahan se Accha, Tehran, Alien Earth, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Discover "Cosmic Grapes" Galaxy Packed with Star-Forming Clumps in the Early Universe
  2. Metro In Dino OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know Where and When to Watch it Online
  3. Red Letter Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch This Short Film
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro With Built-in Cooling Fan Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  5. Scientists Apply Stephen Hawking's Theory to Propose Detectable ‘Black Hole Morsels’ in Space
  6. China Advances Guowang Internet Constellation with Latest Satellite Launch
  7. ESA’s Mars Express Discovers Deep Valleys and Frozen Features Hinting at Mars’ Icy Past
  8. New Physics-Based Model Sheds Light on How Deep Neural Networks Learn Features
  9. Cosmic Visitor: 4.56-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Strikes into Georgia Home
  10. Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell, Hero of Space Crisis, Dies at 97
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »