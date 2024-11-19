Technology News
Redmi K80 Series Confirmed to Launch in Last Week of November; Display Details Revealed

Redmi K80 series will include a base and a Pro variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 November 2024
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K80 is expected to succeed the Redmi K70 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi K80 series will run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
  • The smartphones will be equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors
  • The Redmi K80 series may launch globally as Poco F7 Ultra and F7 Pro
The launch of the Redmi K80 series in China was teased earlier this month and the smartphones are expected to arrive in the country soon. The lineup will include a base and a Pro variant. Details about the purported handsets have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Recently, one of the models was spotted on a benchmarking site suggesting chipset details. Now, the company has confirmed several key features of Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro displays. The phones may launch globally as Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra, respectively.

Redmi K80 Series Launch, Display, Other Features

The Redmi K80 series handsets will be equipped with 2K resolution displays with full brightness DC dimming, Xiaomi's Qingshan Eye Care as well as circular polarisation technology, according to a Weibo post by the company. The smartphone maker confirmed that the displays have been developed by Redmi in partnership with Sun Yat-sen University Zhongshan Eye Center and TCL Huaxing.

The post also confirms that the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro will launch in China "next week," that is, in the last week of November.

Another post by the company confirms that the screens of the Redmi K80 series smartphones will come with TÜV Rheinland's triple certification and support up to 1,800 nits of peak global brightness level. For security, the handsets will be equipped with in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

The Redmi K80 series screens will be upgraded over the displays of the Redmi K70 lineup. They are claimed to offer a brighter experience with 20.3 percent less power consumption than the front panels of the preceding handsets. These displays will support a dedicated gaming mode as well.

Redmi's Product Manager Xinxin Mia previously confirmed that the upcoming Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro will ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The design of the smartphone lineup is teased to be different from the existing Redmi K70 variants.

Previously, a Geekbench listing of the Redmi K80 Pro suggested that the handset could be powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will likely be paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

