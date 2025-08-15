Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto Features
  • FASTag Annual Pass Eligibility National Vs State Highways: Know Where Will It Work

FASTag Annual Pass Eligibility National Vs State Highways: Know Where Will It Work

FASTag Annual Pass will come into effect starting August 15, commemorating India’s 79th Independence Day.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 August 2025 12:00 IST
FASTag Annual Pass Eligibility National Vs State Highways: Know Where Will It Work

Photo Credit: FASTag

FASTag annual pass comes with a validity of a year or 200 trips

Highlights
  • FASTag Annual Pass will be valid for a year
  • FASTag Annual Pass is eligible for National Highways
  • Commuters can also buy the FASTag Monthly Pass
Advertisement

FASTag Annual Pass will come into effect starting today, August 15. The Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) and its promoter, the National Highway Authority of India, are commemorating the 79th Independence Day of India with the implementation of this Annual Pass. Although there was already a monthly pass available for users, now you will be able to save up to Rs. 1,080 by opting for the annual pass instead. Even though the FASTag Annual Pass is only valid for National Highways and Expressways, you can still pass through a toll plaza using the FASTag attached to your vehicle.

FASTag Annual Pass: Who Is National Versus State Highways Validity

The FASTag Annual Pass is now available for select types of vehicles. The annual pass will only be valid while travelling on the National Highways and Expressways. However, your FASTag will operate regularly when passing through a toll plaza on other Expressways and State Highways, charging travellers the regular toll tax.

If you cross a plaza once, it will be counted as one trip. Once you have exhausted your quota of 200 trips, your FASTag will revert back to a regular FASTag. In order to continue enjoying the benefits of the FASTag Annual Pass, you will have to reactivate it.

The list of select vehicles only includes private cars, jeeps, and vans. Owners of these vehicles will be able to buy the FASTag Annual Pass. Once you buy it, the annual pass will be valid for a year or 200 trips, whichever comes earlier. However, if a commercial vehicle or a goods carrier uses the same, its FASTag will be deactivated immediately without notice, according to the FASTag website.

It is important to note that the FASTag Annual Pass will be non-transferable and will only be valid for the vehicle it has been registered against. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also highlighted that the annual pass will be deactivated if another vehicle is found using the pass. If you want to know how to buy a FASTag Annual Pass, you can read our step-by-step guide on Gadgets 360.

Coming to the cost of the FASTag Annual Pass, car owners will have to shell out Rs. 3,000 once a year to keep it active. The monthly pass currently costs Rs. 340 per month. If you were to buy the monthly pass each month, you would end up spending Rs. 4,080 in a year. However, if you buy the FASTag Annual Pass, you can instantly save Rs. 1,080. Frequent travellers, long-distance commuters, tourists, people who often go on road trips, and individuals, like sales representatives, delivery drivers, and others travelling for business, will stand to benefit the most from the rollout of the Annual Pass.

On top of this, the FASTag Annual Pass will also help you save time, offering greater convenience to travellers as you would have to top up your FASTag only once a year. It would also eliminate the need for you to keep track of the deductions made at every toll plaza. On top of this, you will not have to worry about erroneous deductions being made. For more information regarding the cost and savings, you can read our price breakdown of the FASTag Annual Pass on Gadgets 360, where we talk about this detail.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: FASTag Annual Pass, FASTag Annual Pass Apply, FASTag Annual Pass Benefits, FASTag Annual Pass FAQs, FASTag Annual Pass Launch, FASTag Annual Pass Launch Date, Fastag Annual Pass Online, Fastag Annual Pass Online Apply, Fastag Annual Pass Scheme, FASTag Annual Pass Recharge, FASTag Annual Pass Price, FASTag Annual Pass Validity, FASTag
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Reliance Digital India Sale: Google Pixel 9a, Samsung Galaxy S25+, iPhone 13 Get Discounts
Honor X7c 5G India Launch Date Set for August 18; to Be Available Exclusively via Amazon

Related Stories

FASTag Annual Pass Eligibility National Vs State Highways: Know Where Will It Work
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Saare Jahan se Accha, Tehran, Alien Earth, and More
  2. Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  3. Vijay Sales Freedom Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro Max and More
  4. Vivo T4 Pro India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Nothing's Independence Day Sale: Discounts on Ear A, Buds 2 Plus and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K13 Turbo Pro With Built-in Cooling Fan Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Scientists Apply Stephen Hawking's Theory to Propose Detectable ‘Black Hole Morsels’ in Space
  3. China Advances Guowang Internet Constellation with Latest Satellite Launch
  4. ESA’s Mars Express Discovers Deep Valleys and Frozen Features Hinting at Mars’ Icy Past
  5. New Physics-Based Model Sheds Light on How Deep Neural Networks Learn Features
  6. Cosmic Visitor: 4.56-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Strikes into Georgia Home
  7. Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell, Hero of Space Crisis, Dies at 97
  8. NASA Missions Uncover a Diverse Galaxy of Super-Earths, Raising New Questions About Planetary Evolution
  9. Isolated Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Tehran Now Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About John Abraham Starrer High-Stakes Spy Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »