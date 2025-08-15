Technology News
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro With Built-in Cooling Fan Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Customers can get the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro delivered to their homes in 10 minutes with Flipkart Minutes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 August 2025 07:03 IST
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro With Built-in Cooling Fan Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

The Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro have almost identical design

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 Turbo Pro price in India begins at Rs. 37,999
  • The handset can be purchased in India beginning today (August 15)
  • Customers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 bank discount on purchases
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is available for purchase in India beginning today (August 15). The handset was launched in India on Monday alongside the standard Oppo K13 Turbo. Both handsets come with built-in centrifugal cooling fans, which are part of an active cooling system and aid in heat dissipation. Oppo has equipped the K13 Turbo Pro with a 1.5K AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price in India, Availability

The price of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available with 12GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 39,999. According to the company, the handset is available in three colour options: Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Knight.

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro can be purchased via Flipkart, Oppo India e-store and mainline retail stores in India starting today. Furthermore, customers can have the handset delivered to their doorstep within 10 minutes with Flipkart Minutes.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Offers

According to the company, customers purchasing the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro can avail of a Rs. 3,000 instant discount. This offer is valid for debit and credit cards, as well as EMI transactions from leading banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and State Bank of India.

Alternatively, they can avail of a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus if they trade in their old phone. However, the final discounted price will vary based on the model and condition of their existing handset, as well as the availability of the offer at their location.

These offers can help reduce the effective price of the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants of the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro to Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the phone upfront can also take advantage of the no-cost EMI option, offered in partnership with leading Indian banks.

Meanwhile, the other variant in the lineup — the Oppo K13 Turbo — will be available for purchase in India beginning August 18.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro With Built-in Cooling Fan Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
