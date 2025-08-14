Technology News
Scientists Apply Stephen Hawking's Theory to Propose Detectable ‘Black Hole Morsels’ in Space

Researchers suggest tiny ‘black hole morsels’ may reveal quantum gravity, detectable by today’s telescopes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 August 2025 23:40 IST
Photo Credit: wikimedia commons

Tiny ‘black hole morsels’ could shine light on quantum gravity using current detectors

Highlights
  • Tiny black holes from mergers may reveal quantum space-time secrets
  • These exotic objects might emit detectable Hawking radiation in universe
  • Gamma-ray signals from tiny black holes may exist in archives
Advanced theoretical research points out that tiny black holes born from violent cosmic collisions could provide a significant glance towards the quantum nature of space and time. This is also known as “black hole morsels,” these compact objects may release bursts of high-energy radiation — a phenomenon predicted by Stephen Hawking in the 1970s, that makes them significantly identifiable with existing gamma-ray observatories. When it confirmed, they may act as natural laboratories for exploring physics at energy scales far beyond the shadow of a doubt the reach of man-made particle accelerators.

Asteroid-Sized ‘Black Hole Morsels' Could Unveil Hidden Dimensions of the Universe

As per the study published in Nuclear Physics B, the concept draws on Hawking's insight that black holes emit faint radiation due to quantum effects near their event horizons. Smaller black holes emit significantly, and morsels formed during massive black hole mergers could be asteroid-sized yet considerably hotter. This accelerated temperature would make them evaporate quite fast, generating and releasing gamma rays and neutrinos that detectors such as HESS, HAWC, LHAASO, and the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope could already be able to detect.

Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark, CNRS in France, and Institut de Physique des Deux Infinis de Lyon modelled how such morsels might form when instabilities during mergers pinch off small fragments of the parent black hole. The evaporation may produce a weird, delayed runaway release of fast particles in all directions that is distinct from the normal directed gamma-ray bursts. The problem is that earlier research has already started to leave limits on how we may see these types of phenomena by using data from current telescopes.

The team is working on refining formation models and partnering with researchers on targeted searches for exotic signals that may remarkably divulge hidden particles or extra dimensions. In addition to that, highlighting the potential for these signals to illuminate the night sky as well as teach about nature's laws.

 

Further reading: black hole morsels, Stephen Hawking, Hawking radiation, gamma-ray astronomy, quantum gravity, astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
