Metro In Dino is an Indian romantic drama movie that has been directed by Anurag Basu.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 August 2025 18:13 IST
Metro In Dino OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know Where and When to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Metro In Dino streams on Netflix from August 29

  • Metro In Dino is a romantic drama movie
  • The film explores four couples and modern-day relationships
  • Releasing on August 29th, 2025, only on Netflix
After a successful theatrical run, finally, Metro… In Dino is set to land on your digital screens. Written and directed by Anurag Basu, this romantic drama movie revolves around four couples, set in different metro cities. The movie explores different levels and moods of relationships. From young love to showcasing an elderly couple, Metro…In Dino run through the complexities, companionship, and modern-day commitments. This is a multi-starrer movie and is a light-hearted entertainer. Also, you cannot miss the exclusive music by Pritam.

When and Where to Watch Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino is expected to release on August 29, 2025, only on Netflix. The movie will be available in multiple languages, and the viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Metro In Dino

This Anurag Basu directorial follows four couples residing in four different metro cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Each couple is navigating their relationship in the hustle of the city. The film explores several moods of love and relationships, accompanied by couples facing challenges. Whether it is a youthful romance or an elderly relationship, the stories intersect with each other and beautifully embrace the beauty of love, intimacy, commitment, and conflicts.

Cast and Crew of Metro In Dino

This movie is a multi-starrer that features the talented actors like Anupam Kher, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saswata Chatterjee, and more. The music composer of the movie is none other than the OG Pritam Chakraborty. Likewise, the cinematography has been done by Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu.

Reception of Metro In Dino

The movie was theatrically released on July 4th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.3/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTT Release, Hindi, Love, Emotional, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
