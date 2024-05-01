Technology News

Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives

Sui is hoping to stir engagement around its overall ecosystem and native token represented as SUI through this partnership with Google Cloud.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2024
Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Google has been ramping up efforts to expand its service offerings to the Web3 community

  • Google Cloud is taking measures to load itself with Web3 capabilities
  • Mysten Labs is the parent firm of Sui blockchain
  • Google, Sui to drive Web3 innovations on a global level
The overall tech sector is presently on a boom with blockchain-based Web3 making an entry across verticals. In a fresh development, Google Cloud has teamed up with a Layer-1 blockchain platform Sui to integrate blockchain solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other tech initiatives. As part of this partnership, Google is initiating another step in driving Web3 innovations on a global level. While Google Cloud is already a big name in the tech sector, the Sui platform was created by Mysten Labs, working to propel Web3 technologies into mainstream adoption.

Now that Google Cloud and Sui have struck a partnership, both have planned to work on improving the security and scalability of AI-powered Web3 applications. As far as Sui is concerned, the platform is hoping to stir engagement around its overall ecosystem and native token represented as SUI through this partnership with Google Cloud.

“Sui's advanced blockchain technology and commitment to user-friendly experiences make them a valuable collaborator for delivering transformative applications that can be easily embraced by Web3 and Web2 developers,” Amit Zavery, VP and general manager, and Head of Platform, Google Cloud said in an official statement.

In recent days, Mysten Labs developed a fresh code auditing tool, powered by AI. This tool uses Google Cloud capabilities to identify vulnerabilities across Cloud-based security protocols. Previously, Sui has also put to use Google Cloud's generative AI platform Vertex AI to help Web3 developers recognise and improve vulnerable codes.

“Collaborating with Google Cloud helps us propel the development of secure, scalable, and user-centric Web3 experiences. Google Cloud's AI capabilities complement Sui's unique technological strengths, empowering all types of developers to create the next generation of decentralised applications on Sui,” Evan Cheng, CEO and co-founder of Mysten Labs added to the official statement.

For Google, Web3 has emerged as an area of focus for a while now. Back in 2022, Google launched its Blockchain Node Engine in Google Cloud – capable of deploying completely managed blockchain nodes in the Cloud.

Aiming to cater to the growing community of Web3 and cryptocurrencies, earlier this year Google decided to show balances of crypto wallets through a simple Google search of the wallet address.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Google Cloud, AI, Blockchain, Sui
Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives
