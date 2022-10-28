Technology News
loading

Google Cloud Launches Its Own Node-Hosting Service: Here's What It Means for Web3 Developers

The Google Cloud Blockchain Node Engine will monitor the nodes for developers.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 28 October 2022 18:28 IST
Google Cloud Launches Its Own Node-Hosting Service: Here's What It Means for Web3 Developers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Blockchain nodes hold a history of encrypted transactions that pass through a network

Highlights
  • Blockchain networks rely on networks of nodes
  • Ethereum will be the first blockchain supported by Blockchain Node Engine
  • Blockchain Node Engine is a "fully managed node-hosting service"

Google is making it easier for Web3 developers to get coding distributed blockchain apps with the launch of Blockchain Node Engine in Google Cloud, which hosts and deploys fully managed blockchain nodes in the cloud. Google claims that some of the benefits of its service are being simpler to set up a node and faster to deploy. It also provides added security in the form of DDoS protection and the ability to put nodes behind a firewall. Given it's a fully managed offering, it also offers service-level agreements.

Blockchain Node Engine, a fully managed node-hosting for Web3 development, will initially support Ethereum (ETH) as its first network. This will allow blockchain developers to offer fully managed Ethereum nodes that have safe access to the blockchain.

Google notes that manually deploying a node requires provisioning a compute instance, like installing an Ethereum client (such as geth), and waiting for the node to sync with the network. It may take many days to sync a full node from the first block (i.e., "genesis").

Thus, Google Cloud's Blockchain Node Engine aims to help accelerate and simplify this process by enabling developers to deploy a new node in a single action and select the region and network (mainnet, testnet). The engine has security settings that may assist prevent unwanted access to nodes. In this line, only trusted machines and users may connect with client endpoints when nodes are placed behind a Virtual Private Cloud firewall.

Moreover, since it is a fully managed service, there is no need to be concerned about Blockchain Node Engine's availability. The nodes are being continually monitored by Google Cloud, and if anything goes wrong, it "restarts them during outages as needed."

Google Cloud claims Blockchain Node Engine will free teams to concentrate on users rather than infrastructure by "reducing the need for a specialised DevOps team” and "by offering Google Cloud's service level agreement (SLA)."

While offering the node service direct to businesses may be new, Google has been hosting blockchain nodes for some time. However, it previously had a different strategy. It partnered with the network founders in the cases of the Hedera DLT, and the Flow and Theta blockchains. It also joined Hedera's governing council, which requires a financial commitment.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Google Cloud, Blockchain, Ethereum, Web3
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions

Related Stories

Google Cloud Launches Its Own Node-Hosting Service: Here's What It Means for Web3 Developers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Gets Instant Hotspot Access via Phone Link With Latest Preview Build
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Offer Vastly Improved Camera Performance
  3. YouTube to Certify Health Care Providers' Channels to Curb Misinformation
  4. Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet Ambitions
  5. Watch the Teaser for Netflix’s Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  6. iPad Pro 2022, iPad 2022 Models Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  7. Google Play Instant Lets You Play Games Without Downloading Them
  8. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Cloud Launches Its Own Node-Hosting Service: Here's What It Means for Web3 Developers
  2. Visa Files for Fresh Trademarks That Hint at Crypto Wallet, Metaverse Ambitions
  3. YouTube to Certify Health Care Providers' Channels to Curb Misinformation Among 2 Billion Users
  4. Windows 11 Gets Instant Hotspot Access via Phone Link With the Latest Insider Preview Build
  5. Elon Musk's Twitter Era Begins, Politicians Warn Billionaire of Existing Regulations
  6. Moto X40 Alleged Design Tipped via China’s TENAA Website; Teased to Feature 'Flagship' Processor
  7. India Uses Technology Extensively to Protect Clients' Securities, SEBI Chairperson Says
  8. Coinbase Ventures-Backed Mara Crypto Wallet to Launch in Nigeria, Kenya
  9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Check Facts Before Sharing Fake News on Social Media
  10. Gotham Knights Patches Will Address Performance Issues on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.