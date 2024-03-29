Technology News

Google to Show Token Balances in Wallets Running on Bitcoin, Polygon, Fantom Blockchains

Earlier this month, Google Search started showing wallet balances for active holders of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS).

Updated: 29 March 2024 18:56 IST
Google to Show Token Balances in Wallets Running on Bitcoin, Polygon, Fantom Blockchains

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The identities of the wallet holders will not be revealed in Google Search

  • Google is seemingly trying to capitalise on crypto sector expansion
  • Google has not disclosed if wallets on more blockchains will get this
  • Google Search will only show balances in the native token on blockchains
Google, in a crypto-supportive move, has decided to show balances of crypto wallets through a simple Google search. The balance information for wallets based on the blockchains of Bitcoin, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Fantom will now be shown on Google once the wallet address is correctly typed into the Search bar. Heavily visited web platforms like Google easing out the process of engaging with digital wallets could rope-in more members to the digital wallets space.

The balances that Google will show may not be updated in real-time and would only show balances in the native tokens of the blockchains that are eligible for this Google feature. Screenshots of the feature have already begun floating on social networking platforms.

It is, however, noteworthy that blockchain transactions are saved on public domains. A wallet address does not reveal the identity of the wallet holder. The control of each wallet is stored in its private key, that is possessed by the wallet holder.

This development comes at a time when the crypto sector is sprinting on a bull run. Bitcoin, for instance, recently touched its new all-time high of over $73,000 (roughly Rs. 60.8 lakh). Standard Chartered predicts that Bitcoin is projected to reach the price mark of $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1.66 crore) by 2025.

Thanks to the bull run in the crypto market, along with the introduction of ETFs in the US and ETNs in the UK, more investors could join the crypto sector in the coming days subsequently leading to more visits on Google for wallet balance check.

This is not the first time, that Google has integrated such a pro-crypto service to Search. Earlier this month, Google Search started showing wallet balances for active holders of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS). The ENS compresses complex wallet addresses into humanly readable, short addresses.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Google, Crypto Wallet, Bitcoin, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, Fantom
Google to Show Token Balances in Wallets Running on Bitcoin, Polygon, Fantom Blockchains
