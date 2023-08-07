Technology News

Huobi Stirs Insolvency Speculation Amid Drop in Total Value Locked, Records $64 Million in Outflows: Report

China is reportedly investigating the operations of Huobi and Tron.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 August 2023
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Huobi Global

Chinese authorities allege that Huobi, Tron were involved with gambling initiatives

Highlights
  • Huobi is one of world’s top crypto exchanges
  • The crypto exchange is based in Seychelles
  • Official statement from Huobi on the rumour is awaited

The Huobi crypto exchange has stirred stress among members of the crypto industry, many of whom now speculate that the exchange could be looking at an insolvency situation. A number of factors have contributed to the rumours that indicate that the exchange is under grave financial distress. This includes millions worth of outflows from the exchange in recent days, leading to a significant drip in the total value locked (TVL) status of the exchange.

Over the weekend, over $64 million (roughly Rs. 530 crore) was reportedly recorded in outflows from Huobi.

This brought the TVL in Huobi down from $3.9 billion (roughly Rs. 32,265 crore) recorded in July to $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 20,683 crore), showed data by DeFiLlama on Monday.

The massive outflows from Huobi were instigated after rumours of the exchange's leadership having been questioned in China surfaced around August 4. Chinese authorities reportedly arrested executives of Huobi as well as Tron, alleging that the crypto projects were involved with gambling initiatives.

As per crypto analyst Adam Cochran, China is investigating the operations of Huobi and Tron.

Fai Wang, the Head of HR at Huobi, and Wang Huanye, the Head of Server Operations at the firm, are facing probes by the Chinese police.

Cochran posted a detailed thread on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting Huobi's current business status.

Huobi's social media head declined the rumours, but her claims were challenged again by Cochran, who claimed Tron executives have confirmed the investigation rumours.

“But Huobi's own "Merkle Tree Audit" still lists that Huobi users have $630M of USDT held and a wallet balance of $631 (roughly Rs. 5,220 crore) USDT. Of course, this stopped updating last month. So users think they have balances of $631 million (roughly Rs. 5,220 crore) in Huobi, but there is only $90 million (roughly Rs. 744 crore) there,” Cochran noted in his threads.

Huobi has not said anything about the subject as yet.

Huobi's reported insolvency situation has caused stress in the crypto sector as the last time a crypto exchange (FTX) collapsed, it resulted in the wipeout of over $200 billion (roughly Rs. 16,54,572 crore), shaking up the global crypto community.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Huobi, Crypto Exchange, Insolvency, Tether, Tron
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
