Citroen C3 Aircross: Specifications, Features, and Price in India

Citroen C3 Aircross is the latest compact urban SUV to launch in India, going up against strong competition in the segment from various brands such as Kia, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota, to name a few. The new car, considerably larger than the sub-4m Citroen C3, is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks, and could be priced at anywhere between Rs. 9,00,000 and Rs. 15,00,000 (ex-showroom) in India. Notably, the car lets you choose between a 5-seater or 7-seater configuration on the higher variants, prioritising boot space over additional seating capacity, or vice versa.

Citroen C3 Aircross expected price in India

Although the pricing is yet to be revealed, the Citroen C3 Aircross could be priced anywhere between Rs. 9,00,000 and Rs. 15,00,000 in India (ex-showroom pricing), depending on the variant you choose. For now, the car is being offered with only one engine option - a 1.2L turbo petrol engine rated for 109bhp power and 190Nm torque. Additionally, there will likely not be any automatic transmission variants on sale initially, with only a manual transmission option available at launch.

Citroen C3 Aircross specifications and features

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be available in just a single 1.2L turbo petrol engine option across all variants. This will set it back a bit as compared to the Kia Seltos (2023), which is offered in petrol, diesel, and turbo petrol options. Notably, the turbo petrol on the Seltos is rated for more power and torque than the Citroen C3 Aircross.

Additionally, the lack of automatic transmission options on the Citroen C3 Aircross could also be a key factor in the buying decision. However, Citroen will hope to make up for these shortcomings with the fact that the car can be used in either 5-seater or 7-seater configuration, allowing you to prioritise boot space of up to 513L, or additional seating capacity for two additional passengers, as per your choice.

The car has a rated ground clearance of 200mm, highlighting its urban SUV positioning. You'll also get the option of a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with up to five USB ports for quick charging of gadgets.

Not much else is known about the Citroen C3 Aircross for now, but the new compact SUV - the fourth model in India from French auto brand Citroen - is expected to go on sale soon. It is suggested that the car could also get an EV version in the coming months, as well as variants with automatic transmission.

